George Kliavkoff raises white flag with an offer to resolve "fights" amid a distressed Pac-12 media deal and Big 12 expansion moves

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff has been dealing with a lot of issues lately as he tries to settle the Pac-12 media deal. He also is figuring out ways to stave off the Big 12 expansion by poaching teams from his conference.

While speaking to 247 Sports, Kliavkoff mentioned being interested in scheduling events with the Big 12 to get some more excitement and rattle up the 'Twitterati'. He said:

"Yeah, and I think Brett [Yormark] and I should figure out how to put that on the field. That'd be fun."

He was also asked about the direct and indirect comments between George Kliavkoff and Brett Yormark in the last year. Kliavkoff tried to take the high road and mentioned personal issues should not get in front of the Pac-12 and Big 12 doing business together.

"I just think we have bigger issues in front of us that we can't let individual personalties get in the way of solving. We have huge opportunities and we have real, real challenges in college athletics. And I've got to work with all the commissioners, particularly the A5 commissioners. I talk to Brett every week, and we're gonna continue to work together as colleagues to figure those out." h/t 247Sports

With all the issues on Kliavkoff's plate at the moment, challenging the Big 12 should be towards the bottom of his concerns.

What should George Kliavkoff do next?

Steps one, two and three should be solidifying a media rights deal of some sort. Without the UCLA Bruins, Colorado Buffaloes and USC Trojans beginning in 2024, the price of their rights deal is declining by the minute.

Programs within the Pac-12 are questioning their futures while conferences like the Big 12 are thriving and expanding into new markets.Once Kliavkoff is able to get the media rights deal, he can attempt to resuscitate the conference for the future.

Is the Conference of Champions going to be where they were a few years ago in terms of popularity or star power? Probably not by the looks of things. However, they can still survive as a conference and remain a Power Five conference if things work out correctly.

Once they have a rights deal, finding programs to join the Pac-12 would be the idealistic next move. George Kliavkoff has a tough task, but getting the Pac-12 back to the prestige it once was is still attainable. It will take a lot of arduous work but if he can do it, powerhouse teams will be wanting to join the fray.