The Georgia Bulldogs attempt to become the first team in college football to win three consecutive national championships since the Minnesota Golden Gophers accomplished the feat from 1934–1936. Minnesota is the only team to have accomplished this impressive feat.

We are focused more on whether Georgia can repeat as SEC champions, but the Bulldogs' clearest path to another national title is to win the SEC. Georgia was fortunate in 2022 to win the title by avenging their only loss in the SEC title game to Alabama, but you can't lean into this type of result every season.

Winning the SEC is the most rigorous gauntlet existing in college football today. The best college football teams in the country play in the SEC, and the competition is only getting more competitive, with Texas and Oklahoma on their way in 2024.

Georgia has lost a ton of talent to the NFL the past two years, including losing starting QB and two-time national champion, Stetson Bennett. The cupboard isn't exactly bare for Georgia, but are the mounting losses enough to knock the Bulldogs down a peg, or is Georgia set to repeat as SEC Champions?

2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' coaching staff will be responsible for molding the talent on this roster all season long. Georgia did lose a ton of high-end talent, but the way they have been recruiting, they will have the talent to fill the holes left behind.

The Georgia schedule seems like a cakewalk. They don't play Alabama or LSU during the regular season, drawing Florida and Kentucky, replacing Anthony Richardson and Will Levis, respectively.

Georgia needs to improve as the season proceeds because they will have to face Alabama or LSU in the SEC title game, which will be the season's challenge. Georgia is up for the challenge and will repeat as SEC Champions.

How will the Georgia Bulldogs replace Stetson Bennett?

Stetson Bennett had one of the most fascinating journeys in college football history. Stetson Bennett began his career at Georgia as a walk-on. Bennett battled several highly-regarded recruits and held off each of them.

Many college football fans thought that Georgia won their 2022 national title despite Stetson Bennett. In 2023, Bennett left no doubt that the Bulldogs won the title because of his stellar play.

With his leadership and intangibles off to the NFL Draft, how will the Georgia Bulldogs replace Stetson Bennett? The leader in the Georgia clubhouse is Carson Beck. Beck was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class and saw meaningful action in 2022.

Beck completed 35 of 55 passes for 455 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. Not bad for a brief cameo.

The Georgia offense doesn't ask for the QB to do too much, or at least it didn't under former offensive coordinator Todd Monken. With Monken off to the NFL to coach for the Baltimore Ravens, Georgia turns the reigns over to a familiar name to Bulldogs' fans--Mike Bobo. The transition from Monken to Bobo is as fascinating as the transition under center.

Georgia could turn to Brock Vandagriff or Gunner Stockton if Carson Beck struggles. Bulldogs fans hope that under the tutelage of Mike Bobo, it won't come to that.

How will Georgia replace defensive stalwarts lost in the NFL Draft?

Travon Walker

Jordan Davis

Quay Walker

Devonte Wyatt

Lewis Cine

Nakobe Dean

Channing Tindall

Jalen Carter

Nolan Smith

Kelee Ringo

Above is a list of Georgia defenders who the program lost to the NFL Draft over the course of the last two seasons. The list represents a ton of talent that made the Georgia defense the top unit in college football during their run as national champions.

Bear Alexander and Warren Brinson are first in line to replace Jalen Carter. Georgia tends to rotate their defensive linemen to keep them fresh, so no one man will be asked to fill this role. Nazir Stackhouse could have easily left for the NFL Draft, so securing his return to Athens was a big win for the program.

Mykel Williams brings some star qualities and must provide juice off the edge. Williams could step into the shoes Nolan Smith Jr. left behind.

Marvin Jones Jr. is an athletic specimen, recovering from labrum surgery, so he'll likely be eased into action early on. Jamon Dumas-Johnson is the quarterback of the Georgia defense. Dumas-Johnson earned All-American status last season and looks to build his resume in 2023.

Javon Bullard is a defensive difference-maker on the back end and played his best in the most important games. Kamari Lassiter stepped up last season as a starter on the outside, and Georgia will have to develop another starting caliber CB to replace Kelee Ringo.

