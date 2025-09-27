  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Georgia vs. Alabama projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 college football season

Georgia vs. Alabama projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 27, 2025 13:37 GMT
NCAA Football: Georgia at Tennessee - Source: Imagn
Georgia vs. Alabama projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 college football season - Source: Imagn

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs will square off against the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 5 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Ad

Ahead of the Georgia vs. Alabama game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Georgia vs. Alabama projected starting lineup for Week 5

Georgia projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on offense vs. Alabama:

PositionPlayer
WR-X8 Colbie Young (SR/TR)
WR-Z86 Dillon Bell (SR)
WR-Y1 Zachariah Branch (FR)
LT57 Monroe Freeling (SO)
LG56 Micah Morris (JR)
C61 Braelin Moore (JR/TR)
RG56 Micah Morris (JR)
RT64 Jahzare Jackson (FR)
TE10 Bauer Sharp (SR/TR)
QB13 Carson Beck (SR)
RB29 Kendall Milton (SR)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on defense vs. Alabama:

PositionStarter
DEGabe Harris Jr.
NTJordan Hall
DTChristen Miller
JACKQuintavius Johnson
MACCJ Allen
MONEYRaylen Wilson
LCBDaniel Harris
SSKJ Bolden
FSKyron Jones
RCBPJ Woodland
Ad

Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on special teams vs. Alabama:

PositionStarter
Punter (PT)Brett Thorson
Placekicker (PK)Peyton Woodring
Kickoff Specialist (KO)Peyton Woodring
Long Snapper (LS)Beau Gardner
Holder (H)Gunner Stockton
Ad

Alabama projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on offense vs. Georgia:

PositionStarter
WR-XIsaiah Horton (RS JR/TR)
WR-ZGermie Bernard (SR/TR)
WR-HRyan Williams (SO)
LTKadyn Proctor (JR)
LGKam Dewberry (SR/TR)
CParker Brailsford (RS JR/TR)
RGGeno VanDeMark (RS SR/TR)
RTWilkin Formby (RS SO)
TE-YDanny Lewis Jr. (RS JR)
TE-HJosh Cuevas (RS SR/TR)
QBTy Simpson (RS JR)
RBRichard Young (RS SO)
Ad

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on defense vs. Georgia:

PositionStarter
DELT Overton (SR/TR)
NTTim Keenan III (RS SR)
DTJames Smith (JR)
RUSHQua Russaw (RS SO)
WLBDeontae Lawson (RS SR)
MLBJustin Jefferson (GR)
LCBDomani Jackson (JR)
SSKeon Sabb (SO)
FSBray Hubbard (JR)
RCBZabien Brown (FR)
Ad

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on special teams vs. Georgia:

PositionPlayer
P38, Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PK31, Talty, Conor RS SO
KO31, Talty, Conor RS SO
LS45, Bird, David JR/TR
H38, Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
Ad

Georgia vs. Alabama depth chart for Week 5

Georgia depth chart

Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its offense:

PositionStarterBackup 1Backup 2Backup 3Backup 4
WR-X8 Colbie Young SR/TR5 Noah Thomas SR/TR6 CJ Wiley FR88 Thomas Blackshear FR-
WR-Z86 Dillon Bell SR16 London Humphreys JR/TR11 Talyn Taylor FR84 Landon Roldan FR81 Jeremy Bell RS FR
WR-Y1 Zachariah Branch JR/TR18 Sacovie White-Helton RS FR13 Tyler J. Williams FR--
LT57 Monroe Freeling JR64 Jahzare Jackson SO---
LG56 Micah Morris RS SR75 Daniel Calhoun RS FR63 Dontrell Glover FR--
C74 Drew Bobo RS JR51 Malachi Toliver RS FR50 Cortez Smith FR--
RG73 Juan Gaston FR52 Michael Uini RS FR72 Jamal Meriweather RS SO--
RT71 Earnest Greene III RS JR55 Bo Hughley RS SO79 Nyier Daniels RS FR--
TE4 Oscar Delp SR7 Lawson Luckie JR9 Ethan Barbour FR23 Jaden Reddell RS FR10 Elyiss Williams FR
QB14 Gunner Stockton RS JR12 Ryan Puglisi RS FR15 Ryan Montgomery FR17 Colter Ginn RS FR19 Hezekiah Millender FR
RB3 Nate Frazier SO33 Chauncey Bowens RS FR20 Dwight Phillips Jr. SO32 Cash Jones RS SR24 Bo Walker FR
Ad

Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its defense:

PositionStarterBackup 1Backup 2Backup 3Backup 4
DE0 Gabe Harris Jr. JR99 Joseph Jonah-Ajonye RS FR96 JJ Hanne FR91 Justin Greene RS FR-
NT44 Jordan Hall RS SO90 Elijah Griffin FR95 Nnamdi Ogboko RS FR88 Nasir Johnson RS FR-
DT52 Christen Miller RS JR94 Xzavier McLeod RS SO/TR81 Josh Horton RS SO/TR92 Jordan Thomas RS FR-
JACK33 Quintavius Johnson SO18 Elo Modozie JR/TR28 Kris Jones RS FR29 Isaiah Gibson FR11 Darren Ikinnagbon FR
MAC3 CJ Allen JR19 Justin Williams SO30 Terrell Foster RS JR13 AJ Kruah FR-
MONEY5 Raylen Wilson JR9 Chris Cole SO10 Zayden Walker FR--
LCB7 Daniel Harris JR1 Ellis Robinson IV RS FR18 Jontae Gilbert FR--
SS4 KJ Bolden SO20 JaCorey Thomas SR2 Zion Branch RS JR/TR--
FS31 Kyron Jones RS SO14 Adrian Maddox SR/TR---
RCB6 Daylen Everette SR15 Demello Jones RS FR24 Dominick Kelly FR--
NB8 Joenel Aguero JR12 Jaden Harris RS JR/TR27 Rasean Dinkins FR--
Ad

Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionStarterBackup 1Backup 2Backup 3Backup 4
PT92 Brett Thorson SR90 Drew Miller RS FR---
PK91 Peyton Woodring JR98 Connor Ferguson FR92 Liam Badger RS SR/TR--
KO91 Peyton Woodring JR98 Connor Ferguson FR92 Liam Badger RS SR/TR--
LS60 Beau Gardner RS SR/TR51 Will Snellings RS SO---
H14 Gunner Stockton RS JR92 Brett Thorson SR---
PR1 Zachariah Branch JR/TR18 Sacovie White-Helton RS FR11 Talyn Taylor FR--
KR1 Zachariah Branch JR/TR32 Cash Jones RS SR18 Sacovie White-Helton RS FR81 Jeremy Bell RS FR-
Ad

Alabama depth chart

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its offense:

PositionStarterBackup 1Backup 2Backup 3
WR-X1 Isaiah Horton RS JR/TR8 Jalen Hale RS SO30 Derek Meadows FR-
WR-Z5 Germie Bernard SR/TR11 Rico Scott RS FR--
WR-H2 Ryan Williams SO7 Cole Adams RS SO--
LT74 Kadyn Proctor JR78 Jackson Lloyd FR--
LG71 Kam Dewberry SR/TR70 William Sanders RS FR--
C72 Parker Brailsford RS JR/TR69 Joseph Ionata RS FR--
RG56 Geno VanDeMark RS SR/TR77 Jaeden Roberts RS SR73 Olaus Alinen RS SO-
RT75 Wilkin Formby RS SO64 Michael Carroll FR--
TE-Y87 Danny Lewis Jr. RS JR88 Jay Lindsey RS FR81 Kaleb Edwards FR-
TE-H80 Josh Cuevas RS SR/TR89 Brody Dalton RS SR/TR18 Marshall Pritchett FR-
QB15 Ty Simpson RS JR10 Austin Mack RS SO/TR12 Keelon Russell FR-
RB9 Richard Young RS SO4 Daniel Hill SO20 Dre Washington RS SR/TR-
Ad

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its defense:

PositionStarterBackup 1Backup 2Backup 3
DE22 LT Overton SR/TR11 Jordan Renaud RS SO31 Keon Keeley RS SO-
NT96 Tim Keenan III RS SR92 Jeremiah Beaman RS FR90 London Simmons FR-
DT23 James Smith JR94 Edric Hill RS SO88 Isaia Faga RS FR-
RUSH4 Qua Russaw RS SO20 Jah-Marien Latham GR42 Yhonzae Pierre RS SO-
WLB0 Deontae Lawson RS SR41 Nikhai Hill-Green GR/TR26 Luke Metz FR-
MLB10 Justin Jefferson SR/TR36 QB Reese RS FR30 Cayden Jones SO-
LCB1 Domani Jackson SR/TR5 Dijon Lee Jr. FR--
SS3 Keon Sabb RS JR/TR21 Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. SO13 Ivan Taylor FR-
FS18 Bray Hubbard JR12 Zavier Mincey SO6 Kameron Howard RS SO/TR-
RCB2 Zabien Brown SO9 Cam Calhoun RS SO/TR--
NB7 DaShawn Jones RS SR/TR16 Red Morgan SO--
Ad

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionStarterBackup 1Backup 2Backup 3
P38 Blake Doud RS SR/TR32 Alex Asparuhov FR--
PK31 Conor Talty RS SO37 Peter Notaro FR--
KO31 Conor Talty RS SO37 Peter Notaro FR--
LS45 David Bird JR/TR52 Alex Rozier RS JR--
H38 Blake Doud RS SR/TR---
PR7 Cole Adams RS SO3 Jaylen Mbakwe SO2 Ryan Williams SO-
KR11 Rico Scott RS FR7 Cole Adams RS SO20 Dre Washington RS SR/TR3 Jaylen Mbakwe SO
Ad

How to watch Georgia vs. Alabama game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 contest

The Georgia vs. Alabama Week 5 game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Ad

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications