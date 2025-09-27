Georgia vs. Alabama projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 college football season

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs will square off against the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 5 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Ahead of the Georgia vs. Alabama game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Georgia vs. Alabama projected starting lineup for Week 5

Georgia projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on offense vs. Alabama:

Position Player WR-X 8 Colbie Young (SR/TR) WR-Z 86 Dillon Bell (SR) WR-Y 1 Zachariah Branch (FR) LT 57 Monroe Freeling (SO) LG 56 Micah Morris (JR) C 61 Braelin Moore (JR/TR) RG 56 Micah Morris (JR) RT 64 Jahzare Jackson (FR) TE 10 Bauer Sharp (SR/TR) QB 13 Carson Beck (SR) RB 29 Kendall Milton (SR)

Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on defense vs. Alabama:

Position Starter DE Gabe Harris Jr. NT Jordan Hall DT Christen Miller JACK Quintavius Johnson MAC CJ Allen MONEY Raylen Wilson LCB Daniel Harris SS KJ Bolden FS Kyron Jones RCB PJ Woodland

Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on special teams vs. Alabama:

Position Starter Punter (PT) Brett Thorson Placekicker (PK) Peyton Woodring Kickoff Specialist (KO) Peyton Woodring Long Snapper (LS) Beau Gardner Holder (H) Gunner Stockton

Alabama projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on offense vs. Georgia:

Position Starter WR-X Isaiah Horton (RS JR/TR) WR-Z Germie Bernard (SR/TR) WR-H Ryan Williams (SO) LT Kadyn Proctor (JR) LG Kam Dewberry (SR/TR) C Parker Brailsford (RS JR/TR) RG Geno VanDeMark (RS SR/TR) RT Wilkin Formby (RS SO) TE-Y Danny Lewis Jr. (RS JR) TE-H Josh Cuevas (RS SR/TR) QB Ty Simpson (RS JR) RB Richard Young (RS SO)

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on defense vs. Georgia:

Position Starter DE LT Overton (SR/TR) NT Tim Keenan III (RS SR) DT James Smith (JR) RUSH Qua Russaw (RS SO) WLB Deontae Lawson (RS SR) MLB Justin Jefferson (GR) LCB Domani Jackson (JR) SS Keon Sabb (SO) FS Bray Hubbard (JR) RCB Zabien Brown (FR)

Here's a look at Alabama's projected starters on special teams vs. Georgia:

Position Player P 38, Doud, Blake RS SR/TR PK 31, Talty, Conor RS SO KO 31, Talty, Conor RS SO LS 45, Bird, David JR/TR H 38, Doud, Blake RS SR/TR

Georgia vs. Alabama depth chart for Week 5

Georgia depth chart

Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its offense:

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 Backup 3 Backup 4 WR-X 8 Colbie Young SR/TR 5 Noah Thomas SR/TR 6 CJ Wiley FR 88 Thomas Blackshear FR - WR-Z 86 Dillon Bell SR 16 London Humphreys JR/TR 11 Talyn Taylor FR 84 Landon Roldan FR 81 Jeremy Bell RS FR WR-Y 1 Zachariah Branch JR/TR 18 Sacovie White-Helton RS FR 13 Tyler J. Williams FR - - LT 57 Monroe Freeling JR 64 Jahzare Jackson SO - - - LG 56 Micah Morris RS SR 75 Daniel Calhoun RS FR 63 Dontrell Glover FR - - C 74 Drew Bobo RS JR 51 Malachi Toliver RS FR 50 Cortez Smith FR - - RG 73 Juan Gaston FR 52 Michael Uini RS FR 72 Jamal Meriweather RS SO - - RT 71 Earnest Greene III RS JR 55 Bo Hughley RS SO 79 Nyier Daniels RS FR - - TE 4 Oscar Delp SR 7 Lawson Luckie JR 9 Ethan Barbour FR 23 Jaden Reddell RS FR 10 Elyiss Williams FR QB 14 Gunner Stockton RS JR 12 Ryan Puglisi RS FR 15 Ryan Montgomery FR 17 Colter Ginn RS FR 19 Hezekiah Millender FR RB 3 Nate Frazier SO 33 Chauncey Bowens RS FR 20 Dwight Phillips Jr. SO 32 Cash Jones RS SR 24 Bo Walker FR

Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its defense:

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 Backup 3 Backup 4 DE 0 Gabe Harris Jr. JR 99 Joseph Jonah-Ajonye RS FR 96 JJ Hanne FR 91 Justin Greene RS FR - NT 44 Jordan Hall RS SO 90 Elijah Griffin FR 95 Nnamdi Ogboko RS FR 88 Nasir Johnson RS FR - DT 52 Christen Miller RS JR 94 Xzavier McLeod RS SO/TR 81 Josh Horton RS SO/TR 92 Jordan Thomas RS FR - JACK 33 Quintavius Johnson SO 18 Elo Modozie JR/TR 28 Kris Jones RS FR 29 Isaiah Gibson FR 11 Darren Ikinnagbon FR MAC 3 CJ Allen JR 19 Justin Williams SO 30 Terrell Foster RS JR 13 AJ Kruah FR - MONEY 5 Raylen Wilson JR 9 Chris Cole SO 10 Zayden Walker FR - - LCB 7 Daniel Harris JR 1 Ellis Robinson IV RS FR 18 Jontae Gilbert FR - - SS 4 KJ Bolden SO 20 JaCorey Thomas SR 2 Zion Branch RS JR/TR - - FS 31 Kyron Jones RS SO 14 Adrian Maddox SR/TR - - - RCB 6 Daylen Everette SR 15 Demello Jones RS FR 24 Dominick Kelly FR - - NB 8 Joenel Aguero JR 12 Jaden Harris RS JR/TR 27 Rasean Dinkins FR - -

Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its special teams:

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 Backup 3 Backup 4 PT 92 Brett Thorson SR 90 Drew Miller RS FR - - - PK 91 Peyton Woodring JR 98 Connor Ferguson FR 92 Liam Badger RS SR/TR - - KO 91 Peyton Woodring JR 98 Connor Ferguson FR 92 Liam Badger RS SR/TR - - LS 60 Beau Gardner RS SR/TR 51 Will Snellings RS SO - - - H 14 Gunner Stockton RS JR 92 Brett Thorson SR - - - PR 1 Zachariah Branch JR/TR 18 Sacovie White-Helton RS FR 11 Talyn Taylor FR - - KR 1 Zachariah Branch JR/TR 32 Cash Jones RS SR 18 Sacovie White-Helton RS FR 81 Jeremy Bell RS FR -

Alabama depth chart

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its offense:

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 Backup 3 WR-X 1 Isaiah Horton RS JR/TR 8 Jalen Hale RS SO 30 Derek Meadows FR - WR-Z 5 Germie Bernard SR/TR 11 Rico Scott RS FR - - WR-H 2 Ryan Williams SO 7 Cole Adams RS SO - - LT 74 Kadyn Proctor JR 78 Jackson Lloyd FR - - LG 71 Kam Dewberry SR/TR 70 William Sanders RS FR - - C 72 Parker Brailsford RS JR/TR 69 Joseph Ionata RS FR - - RG 56 Geno VanDeMark RS SR/TR 77 Jaeden Roberts RS SR 73 Olaus Alinen RS SO - RT 75 Wilkin Formby RS SO 64 Michael Carroll FR - - TE-Y 87 Danny Lewis Jr. RS JR 88 Jay Lindsey RS FR 81 Kaleb Edwards FR - TE-H 80 Josh Cuevas RS SR/TR 89 Brody Dalton RS SR/TR 18 Marshall Pritchett FR - QB 15 Ty Simpson RS JR 10 Austin Mack RS SO/TR 12 Keelon Russell FR - RB 9 Richard Young RS SO 4 Daniel Hill SO 20 Dre Washington RS SR/TR -

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its defense:

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 Backup 3 DE 22 LT Overton SR/TR 11 Jordan Renaud RS SO 31 Keon Keeley RS SO - NT 96 Tim Keenan III RS SR 92 Jeremiah Beaman RS FR 90 London Simmons FR - DT 23 James Smith JR 94 Edric Hill RS SO 88 Isaia Faga RS FR - RUSH 4 Qua Russaw RS SO 20 Jah-Marien Latham GR 42 Yhonzae Pierre RS SO - WLB 0 Deontae Lawson RS SR 41 Nikhai Hill-Green GR/TR 26 Luke Metz FR - MLB 10 Justin Jefferson SR/TR 36 QB Reese RS FR 30 Cayden Jones SO - LCB 1 Domani Jackson SR/TR 5 Dijon Lee Jr. FR - - SS 3 Keon Sabb RS JR/TR 21 Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. SO 13 Ivan Taylor FR - FS 18 Bray Hubbard JR 12 Zavier Mincey SO 6 Kameron Howard RS SO/TR - RCB 2 Zabien Brown SO 9 Cam Calhoun RS SO/TR - - NB 7 DaShawn Jones RS SR/TR 16 Red Morgan SO - -

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its special teams:

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 Backup 3 P 38 Blake Doud RS SR/TR 32 Alex Asparuhov FR - - PK 31 Conor Talty RS SO 37 Peter Notaro FR - - KO 31 Conor Talty RS SO 37 Peter Notaro FR - - LS 45 David Bird JR/TR 52 Alex Rozier RS JR - - H 38 Blake Doud RS SR/TR - - - PR 7 Cole Adams RS SO 3 Jaylen Mbakwe SO 2 Ryan Williams SO - KR 11 Rico Scott RS FR 7 Cole Adams RS SO 20 Dre Washington RS SR/TR 3 Jaylen Mbakwe SO

How to watch Georgia vs. Alabama game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 contest

The Georgia vs. Alabama Week 5 game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

