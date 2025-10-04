Georgia vs Kentucky projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

Modified Oct 04, 2025 02:37 GMT
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (left) and Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (left) and Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)

The No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1 in SEC) face the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2, 0-2 in SEC) in Week 6 of the 2025 college football season. The SEC showdown will kick off at 12:00 noon ET at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Both teams are coming off losses in Week 5, with Georgia absorbing a 24-21 defeat to Alabama while Kentucky fell to South Carolina 35-13. The Bulldogs and the Wildcats are determined to come out victorious and keep their college football playoff hopes alive.

Ahead of the Georgia-Kentucky showdown, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams:

Georgia vs Kentucky projected starting lineup for Week 6

Georgia projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on offense vs Kentucky:

PosNo.Starter
WR-X8Young, Colbie (Sr.)
WR-Z86Bell, Dillon (Sr.)
WR-Y1Branch, Zachariah (Jr.)
LT57Freeling, Monroe (Jr.)
LG56Morris, Micah (RS Sr.)
C74Bobo, Drew (RS Jr.)
RG73Gaston, Juan (Fr.)
RT71Greene III, Earnest (RS Jr.)
TE4Delp, Oscar (Sr.)
QB14Stockton, Gunner (RS Jr.)
RB3Frazier, Nate (So.)
Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on defense vs Kentucky:

PosNo.Starter
DE0Harris Jr., Gabe (Jr.)
NT44Hall, Jordan (RS So.)
DT52Miller, Christen (RS Jr.)
JACK33Johnson, Quintavius (So.)
MAC3Allen, CJ (Jr.)
MONEY5Wilson, Raylen (Jr.)
LCB7Harris, Daniel (Jr.)
SS4Bolden, KJ (So.)
FS31Jones, Kyron (RS So.)
RCB6Everette, Daylen (Sr.)
NB8Aguero, Joenel (Jr.)
Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on special teams vs Kentucky:

PosNo.Starter
PT92Thorson, Brett (Sr)
PK91Woodring, Peyton (Jr)
KO91Woodring, Peyton (Jr.)
LS60Gardner, Beau (RS Sr.)
H14Stockton, Gunner (RS Jr.)
PR1Branch, Zachariah (Jr.)
KR1Branch, Zachariah (Jr.)
Kentucky's projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Kentucky's projected starters on offense vs Georgia:

PosNo.Starter
WR-X17Gilmore IV, Hardley (So.)
WR-Z9Maclin, Ja'Mori (RS Sr.)
WR-F1Law, Kendrick (Sr.)
LT73Pete, Shiyazh (RS Sr.)
LG75Braun, Joshua (Gr.
C62Burton, Jager (RS Sr.)
RG52Farmer, Jalen (Jr.)
RT50Wollschlaeger, Alex (Gr.)
TE81Rodriguez, Willie (So.)
QB8Boley, Cutter (RS Fr.)
RB3McGowan, Seth (RS Sr.)
Here's a look at Kentucky's projected starters on defense vs Georgia:

PosNo.Starter
DE90Humphrey-Grace, Mi'Quise (RS Jr.)
NT60Gusta, David (RS Sr.)
DT92Saunders, Kahlil (RS Sr.)
JACK2Greene, Sam (RS So.)
WLB3Afari Jr., Alex (Sr.)
MLB7Rayner, Daveren (RS Sr.)
FCB5Waller Jr., DJ (Jr.)
SS14Bryant, Ty (Jr.)
FS25Lovett, Jordan (RS Sr.)
BCB6Hardaway, Jonquis (Sr.)
NB12Scott, Quay'sheed (So.)
Here's a look at Kentucky's projected starters on special teams vs Georgia:

PosNo.Starter
PT93Berry, Wilson (RS Sr.)
PK91Kauwe, Jacob (RS Fr.)
KO48Laros, Aidan (RS Sr.)
LS42McLaughlin, Alex (RS Sr.)
H93Berry, Wilson (RS Sr.)
PR14Bryant, Ty (Jr.)
KR1Law, Kendrick (Sr.)
Georgia vs Kentucky depth chart for Week 6

Georgia depth chart

Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its offense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
WR-X8Young, Colbie SR/TR5Thomas, Noah SR/TR6Wiley, CJ FR88
Blackshear, Thomas FR
WR-Z86Bell, Dillon SR16Humphreys, London JR/TR11Taylor, Talyn FR84Roldan, Landon FR81
Bell, Jeremy RS FR
WR-Y1Branch, Zachariah JR/TR18White-Helton, Sacovie RS FR13
Williams, Tyler J. FR
LT57Freeling, Monroe JR64
Jackson, Jahzare SO
LG56Morris, Micah RS SR75Calhoun, Daniel RS FR63
Glover, Dontrell FR
C74Bobo, Drew RS JR51Toliver, Malachi RS FR50
Smith, Cortez FR
RG73Gaston, Juan FR52Uini, Michael RS FR72
Meriweather, Jamal RS SO
RT71Greene III, Earnest RS JR55Hughley, Bo RS SO79
Daniels, Nyier RS FR
TE4Delp, Oscar SR7Luckie, Lawson JR9Barbour, Ethan FR23Reddell, Jaden RS FR10
Williams, Elyiss FR
QB14Stockton, Gunner RS JR12Puglisi, Ryan RS FR15Montgomery, Ryan FR17Ginn, Colter RS FR19
Millender, Hezekiah FR
RB3Frazier, Nate SO33Bowens, Chauncey RS FR32Jones, Cash RS SR20Phillips Jr., Dwight SO2
McCray, Josh GR/TR
Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
DE0Harris Jr., Gabe JR99Jonah-Ajonye, Joseph RS FR96Hanne, JJ FR91
Greene, Justin RS FR
NT44Hall, Jordan RS SO90Griffin, Elijah FR95Ogboko, Nnamdi RS FR88
Johnson, Nasir RS FR
DT52Miller, Christen RS JR94McLeod, Xzavier RS SO/TR81Horton, Josh RS SO/TR92
Thomas, Jordan RS FR
JACK33Johnson, Quintavius SO18Modozie, Elo JR/TR28Jones, Kris RS FR29Gibson, Isaiah FR11
Ikinnagbon, Darren FR
MAC3Allen, CJ JR19Williams, Justin SO30Foster, Terrell RS JR13Kruah, AJ FR
MONEY5Wilson, Raylen JR9Cole, Chris SO10
Walker, Zayden FR
LCB7Harris, Daniel JR1Robinson IV, Ellis RS FR18
Gilbert, Jontae FR
SS4Bolden, KJ SO20Thomas, JaCorey SR2
Branch, Zion RS JR/TR
FS31Jones, Kyron RS SO14
Maddox, Adrian SR/TR
RCB6Everette, Daylen SR15Jones, Demello RS FR24
Kelly, Dominick FR
NB8Aguero, Joenel JR12Harris, Jaden RS JR/TR27
Dinkins, Rasean FR
Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
PT92Thorson, Brett SR90
Miller, Drew RS FR
PK91Woodring, Peyton JR98Ferguson, Connor FR92
Badger, Liam RS SR/TR
KO91Woodring, Peyton JR98Ferguson, Connor FR92
Badger, Liam RS SR/TR
LS60Gardner, Beau RS SR/TR51
Snellings, Will RS SO
H14Stockton, Gunner RS JR92
Thorson, Brett SR
PR1Branch, Zachariah JR/TR18White-Helton, Sacovie RS FR11Taylor, Talyn FR
KR1Branch, Zachariah JR/TR32Jones, Cash RS SR18White-Helton, Sacovie RS FR81
Bell, Jeremy RS FR
Kentucky depth chart

Here's a look at Kentucky's depth chart for its offense:

No.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
17Gilmore IV, Hardley SO4Hester, J.J. GR/TR7Miller, DJ FR82
Washington Jr., David SO
9Maclin, Ja'Mori RS SR/TR13Farrier II, Fred RS SR/TR22Miller, Cameron FR88
Simmons Jr., Quintin FR
1Law, Kendrick SR/TR0Stellato, Troy RS SR/TR19Quisenberry, Montavin FR80
Cozart, Ashton RS SO/TR
73Pete, Shiyazh RS SR/TR71Wood, Malachi RS SO63Mixon, Kyle RS FR61
Ekperuoh, Jason FR
75Braun, Joshua GR/TR53Selm, Aba RS FR66
Merlo, Tino RS SO
62Burton, Jager RS SR58Wibberley, Evan RS JR/TR74Atkins, Jermiel FR77
Auguste, Bryan J. FR
52Farmer, Jalen JR/TR79Clark, Jayden FR78Jones, Cameron RS SO/TR68
DiMartino, Alexander FR
50Wollschlaeger, Alex GR/TR69Strey, Darrin FR70Fogler, Rob RS SO/TR72
Johnson, Hayes RS FR
81Rodriguez, Willie SO84Kattus, Josh SR87Boyer, Henry RS JR/TR18
Skinner, Mikkel FR
8Boley, Cutter RS FR5Calzada, Zach GR/TR11Allen, Beau GR/TR12
Saunders, Stone FR
3McGowan, Seth RS SR/TR2Dowdell, Dante JR/TR26Patterson, Jason RS FR10
Wilcox, Jamarion RS SO
Here's a look at Kentucky's depth chart for its defense:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
DE90Humphrey-Grace, Mi'Quise RS JR/TR23Robinson, Brian RS FR95Smith II, Jerod SO34
Cowan, Lorenzo RS FR/TR
NT60Gusta, David RS SR/TR97Hayes, Josaih RS SR93Edwards, Kalen FR55Smith, Nic FR
DT92Saunders, Kahlil RS SR94Gadson, Tavion RS SO76Ramsey, Austin RS SO98
Hardge II, Kenyatta RS FR
JACK2Greene, Sam RS SO/TR35Soles Jr., Steven SO1Olds, Kam SR/TR46
Vilane, Rushaune RS FR
WLB3Afari Jr., Alex SR44Smith, Antwan SO32
Smith, Devin RS FR
MLB7Rayner, Daveren RS SR/TR22Godfrey, Grant RS SO9
Watson, Landyn RS SR/TR
FCB5Waller Jr., DJ JR/TR19Thomas, Kevis JR/TR12
Scott, Quay'sheed SO
SS14Bryant, Ty JR18Dooley, Cam SO28
Gardner, Demarcus FR
FS25Lovett, Jordan RS SR4Carter Jr., Martels FR21Addison, Nasir JR26
Purcell, Andrew FR
BCB6Hardaway, Jonquis SR/TR20Nichols, Terhyon SO31Norman, Quintavion RS FR38
Gusta, Devon RS SO/TR
NB12Scott, Quay'sheed SO10Dunn, Jantzen RS SR/TR24Smith, Jaden RS FR29
Schulz, Jackson RS JR
Here's a look at Kentucky's depth chart for its special teams:

PosNo.Player 1NoPlayer 2NoPlayer 3NoPlayer 4NoPlayer 5
PT93Berry, Wilson RS SR48
Laros, Aidan RS SR/TR
PK91Kauwe, Jacob RS FR97
Schreiner, Zach SR/TR
KO48Laros, Aidan RS SR/TR91
Kauwe, Jacob RS FR
LS42McLaughlin, Alex RS SR/TR59
LaGanga, David RS JR/TR
H93Berry, Wilson RS SR48
Laros, Aidan RS SR/TR
PR14Bryant, Ty JR9
Maclin, Ja'Mori RS SR/TR
KR1Law, Kendrick SR/TR9
Maclin, Ja'Mori RS SR/TR
How to watch Georgia vs. Kentucky? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6

The Georgia vs Kentucky Week 6 game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also watch the game on livestream on Fubo.

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!

