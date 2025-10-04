Georgia vs Kentucky projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

The No. 12
Georgia Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1 in SEC) face the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2, 0-2 in SEC) in Week 6 of the 2025 college football season. The SEC showdown will kick off at 12:00 noon ET at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.
Both teams are coming off losses in Week 5, with Georgia absorbing a 24-21 defeat to Alabama while Kentucky fell to South Carolina 35-13. The Bulldogs and the Wildcats are determined to come out victorious and keep their college football playoff hopes alive.
Ahead of the Georgia-Kentucky showdown, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams:
Georgia vs Kentucky projected starting lineup for Week 6
Georgia projected starting lineup
Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on offense vs Kentucky:
Pos No. Starter WR-X 8 Young, Colbie (Sr.) WR-Z 86 Bell, Dillon (Sr.) WR-Y 1 Branch, Zachariah (Jr.) LT 57 Freeling, Monroe (Jr.) LG 56 Morris, Micah (RS Sr.) C 74 Bobo, Drew (RS Jr.) RG 73 Gaston, Juan (Fr.) RT 71 Greene III, Earnest (RS Jr.) TE 4 Delp, Oscar (Sr.) QB 14 Stockton, Gunner (RS Jr.) RB 3 Frazier, Nate (So.)
Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on defense vs Kentucky:
Pos No. Starter DE 0 Harris Jr., Gabe (Jr.) NT 44 Hall, Jordan (RS So.) DT 52 Miller, Christen (RS Jr.) JACK 33 Johnson, Quintavius (So.) MAC 3 Allen, CJ (Jr.) MONEY 5 Wilson, Raylen (Jr.) LCB 7 Harris, Daniel (Jr.) SS 4 Bolden, KJ (So.) FS 31 Jones, Kyron (RS So.) RCB 6 Everette, Daylen (Sr.) NB 8 Aguero, Joenel (Jr.)
Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on special teams vs Kentucky:
Pos No. Starter PT 92 Thorson, Brett (Sr) PK 91 Woodring, Peyton (Jr) KO 91 Woodring, Peyton (Jr.) LS 60 Gardner, Beau (RS Sr.) H 14 Stockton, Gunner (RS Jr.) PR 1 Branch, Zachariah (Jr.) KR 1 Branch, Zachariah (Jr.) Kentucky's projected starting lineup
Here's a look at Kentucky's projected starters on offense vs Georgia:
Pos No. Starter WR-X 17 Gilmore IV, Hardley (So.) WR-Z 9 Maclin, Ja'Mori (RS Sr.) WR-F 1 Law, Kendrick (Sr.) LT 73 Pete, Shiyazh (RS Sr.) LG 75 Braun, Joshua (Gr. C 62 Burton, Jager (RS Sr.) RG 52 Farmer, Jalen (Jr.) RT 50 Wollschlaeger, Alex (Gr.) TE 81 Rodriguez, Willie (So.) QB 8 Boley, Cutter (RS Fr.) RB 3 McGowan, Seth (RS Sr.)
Here's a look at Kentucky's projected starters on defense vs Georgia:
Pos No. Starter DE 90 Humphrey-Grace, Mi'Quise (RS Jr.) NT 60 Gusta, David (RS Sr.) DT 92 Saunders, Kahlil (RS Sr.) JACK 2 Greene, Sam (RS So.) WLB 3 Afari Jr., Alex (Sr.) MLB 7 Rayner, Daveren (RS Sr.) FCB 5 Waller Jr., DJ (Jr.) SS 14 Bryant, Ty (Jr.) FS 25 Lovett, Jordan (RS Sr.) BCB 6 Hardaway, Jonquis (Sr.) NB 12 Scott, Quay'sheed (So.)
Here's a look at Kentucky's projected starters on special teams vs Georgia:
Pos No. Starter PT 93 Berry, Wilson (RS Sr.) PK 91 Kauwe, Jacob (RS Fr.) KO 48 Laros, Aidan (RS Sr.) LS 42 McLaughlin, Alex (RS Sr.) H 93 Berry, Wilson (RS Sr.) PR 14 Bryant, Ty (Jr.) KR 1 Law, Kendrick (Sr.)
Georgia vs Kentucky depth chart for Week 6
Georgia depth chart
Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its offense:
Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 8 Young, Colbie SR/TR 5 Thomas, Noah SR/TR 6 Wiley, CJ FR 88 WR-Z 86 Bell, Dillon SR 16 Humphreys, London JR/TR 11 Taylor, Talyn FR 84 Roldan, Landon FR 81 WR-Y 1 Branch, Zachariah JR/TR 18 White-Helton, Sacovie RS FR 13 LT 57 Freeling, Monroe JR 64 LG 56 Morris, Micah RS SR 75 Calhoun, Daniel RS FR 63 C 74 Bobo, Drew RS JR 51 Toliver, Malachi RS FR 50 RG 73 Gaston, Juan FR 52 Uini, Michael RS FR 72 RT 71 Greene III, Earnest RS JR 55 Hughley, Bo RS SO 79 TE 4 Delp, Oscar SR 7 Luckie, Lawson JR 9 Barbour, Ethan FR 23 Reddell, Jaden RS FR 10 QB 14 Stockton, Gunner RS JR 12 Puglisi, Ryan RS FR 15 Montgomery, Ryan FR 17 Ginn, Colter RS FR 19 RB 3 Frazier, Nate SO 33 Bowens, Chauncey RS FR 32 Jones, Cash RS SR 20 Phillips Jr., Dwight SO 2
Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its defense:
Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 DE 0 Harris Jr., Gabe JR 99 Jonah-Ajonye, Joseph RS FR 96 Hanne, JJ FR 91 NT 44 Hall, Jordan RS SO 90 Griffin, Elijah FR 95 Ogboko, Nnamdi RS FR 88 DT 52 Miller, Christen RS JR 94 McLeod, Xzavier RS SO/TR 81 Horton, Josh RS SO/TR 92 JACK 33 Johnson, Quintavius SO 18 Modozie, Elo JR/TR 28 Jones, Kris RS FR 29 Gibson, Isaiah FR 11 MAC 3 Allen, CJ JR 19 Williams, Justin SO 30 Foster, Terrell RS JR 13 Kruah, AJ FR MONEY 5 Wilson, Raylen JR 9 Cole, Chris SO 10 LCB 7 Harris, Daniel JR 1 Robinson IV, Ellis RS FR 18 SS 4 Bolden, KJ SO 20 Thomas, JaCorey SR 2 FS 31 Jones, Kyron RS SO 14 RCB 6 Everette, Daylen SR 15 Jones, Demello RS FR 24 NB 8 Aguero, Joenel JR 12 Harris, Jaden RS JR/TR 27
Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its special teams:
Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 92 Thorson, Brett SR 90 PK 91 Woodring, Peyton JR 98 Ferguson, Connor FR 92 KO 91 Woodring, Peyton JR 98 Ferguson, Connor FR 92 LS 60 Gardner, Beau RS SR/TR 51 H 14 Stockton, Gunner RS JR 92 PR 1 Branch, Zachariah JR/TR 18 White-Helton, Sacovie RS FR 11 Taylor, Talyn FR KR 1 Branch, Zachariah JR/TR 32 Jones, Cash RS SR 18 White-Helton, Sacovie RS FR 81
Kentucky depth chart
Here's a look at Kentucky's depth chart for its offense:
No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 17 Gilmore IV, Hardley SO 4 Hester, J.J. GR/TR 7 Miller, DJ FR 82 9 Maclin, Ja'Mori RS SR/TR 13 Farrier II, Fred RS SR/TR 22 Miller, Cameron FR 88 1 Law, Kendrick SR/TR 0 Stellato, Troy RS SR/TR 19 Quisenberry, Montavin FR 80 73 Pete, Shiyazh RS SR/TR 71 Wood, Malachi RS SO 63 Mixon, Kyle RS FR 61 75 Braun, Joshua GR/TR 53 Selm, Aba RS FR 66 62 Burton, Jager RS SR 58 Wibberley, Evan RS JR/TR 74 Atkins, Jermiel FR 77 52 Farmer, Jalen JR/TR 79 Clark, Jayden FR 78 Jones, Cameron RS SO/TR 68 50 Wollschlaeger, Alex GR/TR 69 Strey, Darrin FR 70 Fogler, Rob RS SO/TR 72 81 Rodriguez, Willie SO 84 Kattus, Josh SR 87 Boyer, Henry RS JR/TR 18 8 Boley, Cutter RS FR 5 Calzada, Zach GR/TR 11 Allen, Beau GR/TR 12 3 McGowan, Seth RS SR/TR 2 Dowdell, Dante JR/TR 26 Patterson, Jason RS FR 10
Here's a look at Kentucky's depth chart for its defense:
Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 DE 90 Humphrey-Grace, Mi'Quise RS JR/TR 23 Robinson, Brian RS FR 95 Smith II, Jerod SO 34 NT 60 Gusta, David RS SR/TR 97 Hayes, Josaih RS SR 93 Edwards, Kalen FR 55 Smith, Nic FR DT 92 Saunders, Kahlil RS SR 94 Gadson, Tavion RS SO 76 Ramsey, Austin RS SO 98 Hardge II, Kenyatta RS FR JACK 2 Greene, Sam RS SO/TR 35 Soles Jr., Steven SO 1 Olds, Kam SR/TR 46 WLB 3 Afari Jr., Alex SR 44 Smith, Antwan SO 32 MLB 7 Rayner, Daveren RS SR/TR 22 Godfrey, Grant RS SO 9 FCB 5 Waller Jr., DJ JR/TR 19 Thomas, Kevis JR/TR 12 SS 14 Bryant, Ty JR 18 Dooley, Cam SO 28 FS 25 Lovett, Jordan RS SR 4 Carter Jr., Martels FR 21 Addison, Nasir JR 26 BCB 6 Hardaway, Jonquis SR/TR 20 Nichols, Terhyon SO 31 Norman, Quintavion RS FR 38 NB 12 Scott, Quay'sheed SO 10 Dunn, Jantzen RS SR/TR 24 Smith, Jaden RS FR 29
Here's a look at Kentucky's depth chart for its special teams:
Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 93 Berry, Wilson RS SR 48 PK 91 Kauwe, Jacob RS FR 97 KO 48 Laros, Aidan RS SR/TR 91 LS 42 McLaughlin, Alex RS SR/TR 59 H 93 Berry, Wilson RS SR 48 PR 14 Bryant, Ty JR 9 KR 1 Law, Kendrick SR/TR 9
How to watch Georgia vs. Kentucky? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6
The Georgia vs Kentucky Week 6 game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also watch the game on livestream on Fubo.
