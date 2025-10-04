Georgia vs Kentucky projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 college football season

The No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1 in SEC) face the Kentucky Wildcats (2-2, 0-2 in SEC) in Week 6 of the 2025 college football season. The SEC showdown will kick off at 12:00 noon ET at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Ad

Both teams are coming off losses in Week 5, with Georgia absorbing a 24-21 defeat to Alabama while Kentucky fell to South Carolina 35-13. The Bulldogs and the Wildcats are determined to come out victorious and keep their college football playoff hopes alive.

Ahead of the Georgia-Kentucky showdown, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Georgia vs Kentucky projected starting lineup for Week 6

Georgia projected starting lineup

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on offense vs Kentucky:

Pos No. Starter WR-X 8 Young, Colbie (Sr.) WR-Z 86 Bell, Dillon (Sr.) WR-Y 1 Branch, Zachariah (Jr.) LT 57 Freeling, Monroe (Jr.) LG 56 Morris, Micah (RS Sr.) C 74 Bobo, Drew (RS Jr.) RG 73 Gaston, Juan (Fr.) RT 71 Greene III, Earnest (RS Jr.) TE 4 Delp, Oscar (Sr.) QB 14 Stockton, Gunner (RS Jr.) RB 3 Frazier, Nate (So.)

Ad

Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on defense vs Kentucky:

Pos No. Starter DE 0 Harris Jr., Gabe (Jr.) NT 44 Hall, Jordan (RS So.) DT 52 Miller, Christen (RS Jr.) JACK 33 Johnson, Quintavius (So.) MAC 3 Allen, CJ (Jr.) MONEY 5 Wilson, Raylen (Jr.) LCB 7 Harris, Daniel (Jr.) SS 4 Bolden, KJ (So.) FS 31 Jones, Kyron (RS So.) RCB 6 Everette, Daylen (Sr.) NB 8 Aguero, Joenel (Jr.)

Ad

Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on special teams vs Kentucky:

Pos No. Starter PT 92 Thorson, Brett (Sr) PK 91 Woodring, Peyton (Jr) KO 91 Woodring, Peyton (Jr.) LS 60 Gardner, Beau (RS Sr.) H 14 Stockton, Gunner (RS Jr.) PR 1 Branch, Zachariah (Jr.) KR 1 Branch, Zachariah (Jr.)

Ad

Kentucky's projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Kentucky's projected starters on offense vs Georgia:

Pos No. Starter WR-X 17 Gilmore IV, Hardley (So.) WR-Z 9 Maclin, Ja'Mori (RS Sr.) WR-F 1 Law, Kendrick (Sr.) LT 73 Pete, Shiyazh (RS Sr.) LG 75 Braun, Joshua (Gr. C 62 Burton, Jager (RS Sr.) RG 52 Farmer, Jalen (Jr.) RT 50 Wollschlaeger, Alex (Gr.) TE 81 Rodriguez, Willie (So.) QB 8 Boley, Cutter (RS Fr.) RB 3 McGowan, Seth (RS Sr.)

Ad

Here's a look at Kentucky's projected starters on defense vs Georgia:

Pos No. Starter DE 90 Humphrey-Grace, Mi'Quise (RS Jr.) NT 60 Gusta, David (RS Sr.) DT 92 Saunders, Kahlil (RS Sr.) JACK 2 Greene, Sam (RS So.) WLB 3 Afari Jr., Alex (Sr.) MLB 7 Rayner, Daveren (RS Sr.) FCB 5 Waller Jr., DJ (Jr.) SS 14 Bryant, Ty (Jr.) FS 25 Lovett, Jordan (RS Sr.) BCB 6 Hardaway, Jonquis (Sr.) NB 12 Scott, Quay'sheed (So.)

Ad

Here's a look at Kentucky's projected starters on special teams vs Georgia:

Pos No. Starter PT 93 Berry, Wilson (RS Sr.) PK 91 Kauwe, Jacob (RS Fr.) KO 48 Laros, Aidan (RS Sr.) LS 42 McLaughlin, Alex (RS Sr.) H 93 Berry, Wilson (RS Sr.) PR 14 Bryant, Ty (Jr.) KR 1 Law, Kendrick (Sr.)

Ad

Georgia vs Kentucky depth chart for Week 6

Georgia depth chart

Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its offense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 WR-X 8 Young, Colbie SR/TR 5 Thomas, Noah SR/TR 6 Wiley, CJ FR 88 Blackshear, Thomas FR WR-Z 86 Bell, Dillon SR 16 Humphreys, London JR/TR 11 Taylor, Talyn FR 84 Roldan, Landon FR 81 Bell, Jeremy RS FR WR-Y 1 Branch, Zachariah JR/TR 18 White-Helton, Sacovie RS FR 13 Williams, Tyler J. FR LT 57 Freeling, Monroe JR 64 Jackson, Jahzare SO LG 56 Morris, Micah RS SR 75 Calhoun, Daniel RS FR 63 Glover, Dontrell FR C 74 Bobo, Drew RS JR 51 Toliver, Malachi RS FR 50 Smith, Cortez FR RG 73 Gaston, Juan FR 52 Uini, Michael RS FR 72 Meriweather, Jamal RS SO RT 71 Greene III, Earnest RS JR 55 Hughley, Bo RS SO 79 Daniels, Nyier RS FR TE 4 Delp, Oscar SR 7 Luckie, Lawson JR 9 Barbour, Ethan FR 23 Reddell, Jaden RS FR 10 Williams, Elyiss FR QB 14 Stockton, Gunner RS JR 12 Puglisi, Ryan RS FR 15 Montgomery, Ryan FR 17 Ginn, Colter RS FR 19 Millender, Hezekiah FR RB 3 Frazier, Nate SO 33 Bowens, Chauncey RS FR 32 Jones, Cash RS SR 20 Phillips Jr., Dwight SO 2 McCray, Josh GR/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 DE 0 Harris Jr., Gabe JR 99 Jonah-Ajonye, Joseph RS FR 96 Hanne, JJ FR 91 Greene, Justin RS FR NT 44 Hall, Jordan RS SO 90 Griffin, Elijah FR 95 Ogboko, Nnamdi RS FR 88 Johnson, Nasir RS FR DT 52 Miller, Christen RS JR 94 McLeod, Xzavier RS SO/TR 81 Horton, Josh RS SO/TR 92 Thomas, Jordan RS FR JACK 33 Johnson, Quintavius SO 18 Modozie, Elo JR/TR 28 Jones, Kris RS FR 29 Gibson, Isaiah FR 11 Ikinnagbon, Darren FR MAC 3 Allen, CJ JR 19 Williams, Justin SO 30 Foster, Terrell RS JR 13 Kruah, AJ FR MONEY 5 Wilson, Raylen JR 9 Cole, Chris SO 10 Walker, Zayden FR LCB 7 Harris, Daniel JR 1 Robinson IV, Ellis RS FR 18 Gilbert, Jontae FR SS 4 Bolden, KJ SO 20 Thomas, JaCorey SR 2 Branch, Zion RS JR/TR FS 31 Jones, Kyron RS SO 14 Maddox, Adrian SR/TR RCB 6 Everette, Daylen SR 15 Jones, Demello RS FR 24 Kelly, Dominick FR NB 8 Aguero, Joenel JR 12 Harris, Jaden RS JR/TR 27 Dinkins, Rasean FR

Ad

Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 92 Thorson, Brett SR 90 Miller, Drew RS FR PK 91 Woodring, Peyton JR 98 Ferguson, Connor FR 92 Badger, Liam RS SR/TR KO 91 Woodring, Peyton JR 98 Ferguson, Connor FR 92 Badger, Liam RS SR/TR LS 60 Gardner, Beau RS SR/TR 51 Snellings, Will RS SO H 14 Stockton, Gunner RS JR 92 Thorson, Brett SR PR 1 Branch, Zachariah JR/TR 18 White-Helton, Sacovie RS FR 11 Taylor, Talyn FR KR 1 Branch, Zachariah JR/TR 32 Jones, Cash RS SR 18 White-Helton, Sacovie RS FR 81 Bell, Jeremy RS FR

Ad

Kentucky depth chart

Here's a look at Kentucky's depth chart for its offense:

No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 17 Gilmore IV, Hardley SO 4 Hester, J.J. GR/TR 7 Miller, DJ FR 82 Washington Jr., David SO 9 Maclin, Ja'Mori RS SR/TR 13 Farrier II, Fred RS SR/TR 22 Miller, Cameron FR 88 Simmons Jr., Quintin FR 1 Law, Kendrick SR/TR 0 Stellato, Troy RS SR/TR 19 Quisenberry, Montavin FR 80 Cozart, Ashton RS SO/TR 73 Pete, Shiyazh RS SR/TR 71 Wood, Malachi RS SO 63 Mixon, Kyle RS FR 61 Ekperuoh, Jason FR 75 Braun, Joshua GR/TR 53 Selm, Aba RS FR 66 Merlo, Tino RS SO 62 Burton, Jager RS SR 58 Wibberley, Evan RS JR/TR 74 Atkins, Jermiel FR 77 Auguste, Bryan J. FR 52 Farmer, Jalen JR/TR 79 Clark, Jayden FR 78 Jones, Cameron RS SO/TR 68 DiMartino, Alexander FR 50 Wollschlaeger, Alex GR/TR 69 Strey, Darrin FR 70 Fogler, Rob RS SO/TR 72 Johnson, Hayes RS FR 81 Rodriguez, Willie SO 84 Kattus, Josh SR 87 Boyer, Henry RS JR/TR 18 Skinner, Mikkel FR 8 Boley, Cutter RS FR 5 Calzada, Zach GR/TR 11 Allen, Beau GR/TR 12 Saunders, Stone FR 3 McGowan, Seth RS SR/TR 2 Dowdell, Dante JR/TR 26 Patterson, Jason RS FR 10 Wilcox, Jamarion RS SO

Ad

Here's a look at Kentucky's depth chart for its defense:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 DE 90 Humphrey-Grace, Mi'Quise RS JR/TR 23 Robinson, Brian RS FR 95 Smith II, Jerod SO 34 Cowan, Lorenzo RS FR/TR NT 60 Gusta, David RS SR/TR 97 Hayes, Josaih RS SR 93 Edwards, Kalen FR 55 Smith, Nic FR DT 92 Saunders, Kahlil RS SR 94 Gadson, Tavion RS SO 76 Ramsey, Austin RS SO 98 Hardge II, Kenyatta RS FR JACK 2 Greene, Sam RS SO/TR 35 Soles Jr., Steven SO 1 Olds, Kam SR/TR 46 Vilane, Rushaune RS FR WLB 3 Afari Jr., Alex SR 44 Smith, Antwan SO 32 Smith, Devin RS FR MLB 7 Rayner, Daveren RS SR/TR 22 Godfrey, Grant RS SO 9 Watson, Landyn RS SR/TR FCB 5 Waller Jr., DJ JR/TR 19 Thomas, Kevis JR/TR 12 Scott, Quay'sheed SO SS 14 Bryant, Ty JR 18 Dooley, Cam SO 28 Gardner, Demarcus FR FS 25 Lovett, Jordan RS SR 4 Carter Jr., Martels FR 21 Addison, Nasir JR 26 Purcell, Andrew FR BCB 6 Hardaway, Jonquis SR/TR 20 Nichols, Terhyon SO 31 Norman, Quintavion RS FR 38 Gusta, Devon RS SO/TR NB 12 Scott, Quay'sheed SO 10 Dunn, Jantzen RS SR/TR 24 Smith, Jaden RS FR 29 Schulz, Jackson RS JR

Ad

Here's a look at Kentucky's depth chart for its special teams:

Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5 PT 93 Berry, Wilson RS SR 48 Laros, Aidan RS SR/TR PK 91 Kauwe, Jacob RS FR 97 Schreiner, Zach SR/TR KO 48 Laros, Aidan RS SR/TR 91 Kauwe, Jacob RS FR LS 42 McLaughlin, Alex RS SR/TR 59 LaGanga, David RS JR/TR H 93 Berry, Wilson RS SR 48 Laros, Aidan RS SR/TR PR 14 Bryant, Ty JR 9 Maclin, Ja'Mori RS SR/TR KR 1 Law, Kendrick SR/TR 9 Maclin, Ja'Mori RS SR/TR

Ad

How to watch Georgia vs. Kentucky? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6

The Georgia vs Kentucky Week 6 game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also watch the game on livestream on Fubo.

Also Read: Insider notes on Georgia & Kentucky: Draft projections for Dillon Bell, Ja'Mori Maclin, and more

Read More: "Thats an ugly look": Paul Finebaum makes critical analysis of Kirby Smart's loss to Kalen DeBoer in Week 5 thriller

Also Read: WATCH: Massive fight breaks out between Alabama and Georgia fans in Sanford Stadium, video goes viral after Kirby Smart's team loses

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!