Insider notes on Georgia & Kentucky: Draft projections for Dillon Bell, Ja'Mori Maclin, and more

The Georgia Bulldogs have had at least one player selected in the first round of every draft since 2018. And more times than not, they had multiple players selected in the initial round. During that span, the program won several national titles. Yet looking towards 2026, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Georgia is shut out of the top 100 selections. Meanwhile Kentucky, who had a player selected in the first round last April and has had several Day 2 choices in recent years, may only have a few late-round prospects.

Ad

Georgia Bulldogs

Consensus in the scouting community is that the top Bulldogs prospects can be found at receiver, and unlike previous years, there are no highly rated defensive front-seven players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dillon Bell is graded as a potential third-round prospect by scouts I’ve spoken with, as he’s a big-bodied possession wideout with reliable hands. Bell was consistent last season on a team where the wideouts regularly dropped catchable passes. He possesses eye/hand coordination and wins out for the contested throw. Yet he’s a slower (4.55-second 40) wideout with limited quickness who struggles separating from defenders, which I why I have a fourth-round grade on him.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Noah Thomas is another surehanded wideout with a long frame and solid pass-catching fundamentals. He was reliable for Texas A&M last season, but he struggles in battles and plays to one speed.

Zachariah Branch is a smaller but quick wideout who was very consistent for USC the past two seasons. He has the quickness the other two wideouts lack, separates from defenders through routes and catches the ball well.

Despite the fact he was primarily a backup last season and filled in when Earnest Greene III was out with injury during the College Football Playoffs, I like what little I’ve seen from Monroe Freeling. He’s a nice-sized lineman who blocks with terrific fundamentals and holds the point. He did give up a bad sack against Notre Dame in the playoffs, but I was impressed with the way he played against Auburn and feel he will only improve as he steps into the starting lineup this season.

Ad

Speaking of Greene, the senior blocker is all over the place if you speak with scouts. He’s been a consistent lineman for Georgia, but he lacks the height to play tackle (which is where many have him listed), the balance to finish blocks and the athleticism to be used in motion.

Daylen Everette is a nice-sized corner who flashes ability, but he must significantly improve his ball skills, as he’s constantly faceguarding opponents and rarely gets his head back around.

Ad

Georgia Prospects Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.54 4th WR Dillon Bell 4Sr 86 3.48 5th T Monroe Freeling 3Jr 57 3.45 5th WR Noah Thomas 4Sr 5 3.42 5th WR Zachariah Branch 4Jr 2 3.42 5th CB Daylen Everette 4Sr 6 3.38 6th CB Daniel Harris 3Jr 7 3.37 6th TE Lawson Luckie 3Jr 7 3.35 6th G Earnest Greene III 4Jr 71 3.35 6th WR Colbie Young 4Sr 8 3.34 6th TE Oscar Delp 4Sr 4 3.24 FA RB Josh McCray 5Sr 2 3.22 FA G Micah Morris 5Sr 56 3.16 FA RB Cash Jones 5Sr 32 3.1 FA P Brett Thorson 4Sr 92

Ad

Kentucky Wildcats

The Wildcats were on the losing end of the transfer portal, as their top prospects, both receivers, left for other programs.

Receiver Ja'Mori Maclin, who came to Kentucky by way of Missouri then North Texas, is the highest-rated Wildcat in the scouting community and has received solid late-round grades. He’s solidly built and shows a lot of quickness and decent playing speed. Maclin also catches the ball well, when it’s thrown in his direction. He had just 13 receptions in eight games last season, which is why I put a PFA grade on him. Now that Barion Brown and Dane Key have moved on from Kentucky, Maclin becomes WR1 and has a chance to stand out and improve his draft stock.

Ad

Jager Burton is a large and somewhat athletic offensive lineman who is very explosive and tough as nails. He’s quick to the second level, yet he shows a lot of stiffness in his game, which holds him back.

Kentucky Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 3.31 6th G Jager Burton 4Sr 62 3.24 FA WR Ja'Mori Maclin 5Sr 9 3.19 FA T Shiyazh Pete 5Sr 73 3.16 FA DT David Gusta 5Sr 60 3.14 FA QB Zach Calzada 7Sr 5 3.09 FA S Jordan Lovett 5Sr 25 3.06 FA G Joshua Braun 6th 75 3.03 FA T Alex Wollschlaeger 6Sr 50 3.02 FA TE Josh Kattus 4Sr 84 2.99 FA OLB Kam Olds 4Sr 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!