Georgia vs. Tennessee projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 college football season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 13, 2025 11:06 GMT
NCAA Football: Austin Peay at Georgia - Source: Imagn
Georgia vs. Tennessee projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 college football season

The No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs will square off against the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers in Week 3 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Ahead of the Georgia vs. Tennessee game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Georgia vs. Tennessee projected starting lineup for Week 3

Georgia projected starting lineup

NCAA Football: Georgia Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Georgia Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on offense vs. Tennessee:

PositionNo.Player 1
WR-X8Young, Colbie SR/TR
WR-Z86Bell, Dillon SR
WR-Y1Branch, Zachariah JR/TR
LT57Freeling, Monroe JR
LG56Morris, Micah RS SR
C74Bobo, Drew RS JR
RG73Gaston, Juan FR
RT71Greene III, Earnest RS JR
TE4Delp, Oscar SR
QB14Stockton, Gunner RS JR
RB3Frazier, Nate SO
Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on defense vs. Tennessee:

PositionNo.Player 1
DE0Harris Jr., Gabe JR
NT44Hall, Jordan RS SO
DT52Miller, Christen RS JR
JACK33Johnson, Quintavius SO
MAC3Allen, CJ JR
MONEY5Wilson, Raylen JR
LCB7Harris, Daniel JR
SS4Bolden, KJ SO
FS31Jones, Kyron RS SO
RCB6Everette, Daylen SR
NB8Aguero, Joenel JR
Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on special teams vs. Tennessee:

PositionNo.Player 1
PT92Thorson, Brett SR
PK91Woodring, Peyton JR
KO91Woodring, Peyton JR
LS60Gardner, Beau RS SR/TR
H14Stockton, Gunner RS JR
PR1Branch, Zachariah JR/TR
KR1Branch, Zachariah JR/TR
Tennessee projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Tennessee's projected starters on offense vs. Georgia:

PositionNo.Player 1
WR-X4Matthews, Mike SO
WR-Z17Brazzell II, Chris RS JR/TR
WR-Y14Staley, Braylon RS FR
LT53Heard, Lance JR/TR
LG75Moe Jr., Wendell RS JR/TR
C56Pendleton, Sam RS SO/TR
RG72Perry, Jesse RS FR
RT70Sanders Jr., David FR
TE87Kitselman, Miles SR/TR
QB6Aguilar, Joey SR/TR
RB18Bishop, DeSean RS SO
Here's a look at Tennessee's projected starters on defense vs. Georgia:

PositionNo.Player 1
DE90Bailey, Dominic RS SR
NT20Eason, Bryson RS SR
DT51Moi, Jaxson SR/TR
LEO19Josephs, Joshua SR
WLB7Carter, Arion JR
MLB22Telander, Jeremiah JR
LCB3McCoy, Jermod JR/TR
SS2Turrentine, Andre RS SR/TR
FS15Farooq, Edrees SO
RCB1Gibson III, Rickey JR
NB6McMurray, Jalen RS SR/TR
Here's a look at Tennessee's projected starters on special teams vs. Georgia:

PositionNo.Player 1
PT98Ross, Jackson RS JR
PK90Gilbert, Max RS SO
KO94Turbyville, Josh RS JR
LS48Brady, Bennett RS JR
H98Ross, Jackson RS JR
PR14Staley, Braylon RS FR
KR2Lewis, Peyton SO
Georgia vs. Tennessee depth chart for Week 3

Georgia depth chart

Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X8Young, Colbie SR/TR5Thomas, Noah SR/TR6Wiley, CJ FR88Blackshear, Thomas FR
WR-Z86Bell, Dillon SR16Humphreys, London JR/TR11Taylor, Talyn FR84Roldan, Landon FR81Bell, Jeremy RS FR
WR-Y1Branch, Zachariah JR/TR18White-Helton, Sacovie RS FR13Williams, Tyler J. FR
LT57Freeling, Monroe JR64Jackson, Jahzare SO
LG56Morris, Micah RS SR75Calhoun, Daniel RS FR63Glover, Dontrell FR
C74Bobo, Drew RS JR51Toliver, Malachi RS FR50Smith, Cortez FR
RG73Gaston, Juan FR52Uini, Michael RS FR72Meriweather, Jamal RS SO
RT71Greene III, Earnest RS JR55Hughley, Bo RS SO79Daniels, Nyier RS FR
TE4Delp, Oscar SR7Luckie, Lawson JR9Barbour, Ethan FR23Reddell, Jaden RS FR10Williams, Elyiss FR
QB14Stockton, Gunner RS JR12Puglisi, Ryan RS FR15Montgomery, Ryan FR17Ginn, Colter RS FR19Millender, Hezekiah FR
RB3Frazier, Nate SO33Bowens, Chauncey RS FR20Phillips Jr., Dwight SO32Jones, Cash RS SR24Walker, Bo FR
Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE0Harris Jr., Gabe JR99Jonah-Ajonye, Joseph RS FR96Hanne, JJ FR91Greene, Justin RS FR
NT44Hall, Jordan RS SO90Griffin, Elijah FR95Ogboko, Nnamdi RS FR88Johnson, Nasir RS FR
DT52Miller, Christen RS JR94McLeod, Xzavier RS SO/TR81Horton, Josh RS SO/TR92Thomas, Jordan RS FR
JACK33Johnson, Quintavius SO18Modozie, Elo JR/TR28Jones, Kris RS FR29Gibson, Isaiah FR11Ikinnagbon, Darren FR
MAC3Allen, CJ JR19Williams, Justin SO30Foster, Terrell RS JR13Kruah, AJ FR
MONEY5Wilson, Raylen JR9Cole, Chris SO10Walker, Zayden FR
LCB7Harris, Daniel JR1Robinson IV, Ellis RS FR18Gilbert, Jontae FR
SS4Bolden, KJ SO20Thomas, JaCorey SR2Branch, Zion RS JR/TR
FS31Jones, Kyron RS SO14Maddox, Adrian SR/TR
RCB6Everette, Daylen SR15Jones, Demello RS FR24Kelly, Dominick FR
NB8Aguero, Joenel JR12Harris, Jaden RS JR/TR27Dinkins, Rasean FR
Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT92Thorson, Brett SR90Miller, Drew RS FR
PK91Woodring, Peyton JR98Ferguson, Connor FR92Badger, Liam RS SR/TR
KO91Woodring, Peyton JR98Ferguson, Connor FR92Badger, Liam RS SR/TR
LS60Gardner, Beau RS SR/TR51Snellings, Will RS SO
H14Stockton, Gunner RS JR92Thorson, Brett SR
PR1Branch, Zachariah JR/TR18White-Helton, Sacovie RS FR11Taylor, Talyn FR
KR1Branch, Zachariah JR/TR32Jones, Cash RS SR18White-Helton, Sacovie RS FR81Bell, Jeremy RS FR
Tennessee depth chart

Here's a look at Tennessee's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X4Matthews, Mike SO1Smith Jr., Travis FR83Weary, Trey RS JR
WR-Z17Brazzell II, Chris RS JR/TR5Jackson, Radarious FR
WR-Y14Staley, Braylon RS FR89Dodson, Joakim FR81Jefferson, Amari RS FR/TR
LT53Heard, Lance JR/TR68Warren, Bennett RS FR
LG75Moe Jr., Wendell RS JR/TR74Umarov, Shamurad RS SO
C56Pendleton, Sam RS SO/TR50Satterwhite, William RS FR
RG72Perry, Jesse RS FR71Anderson, Max RS FR
RT70Sanders Jr., David FR73Grant, Brian RS JR
TE87Kitselman, Miles SR/TR0Davis, Ethan RS SO3Van Dorselaer, Jack FR7Brame, DaSaahn FR86Harrison, Cole RS FR
QB6Aguilar, Joey SR/TR12Merklinger, Jake RS FR15MacIntyre, George FR
RB18Bishop, DeSean RS SO2Lewis, Peyton SO9Thomas, Star GR/TR19Morris, Daune FR20Baker, Justin FR
Here's a look at Tennessee's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.
DE90Bailey, Dominic RS SR18Weathersby, Tyree RS SO42West, Tyre SR9Dye, Mariyon FR
NT20Eason, Bryson RS SR5Hobbs, Daevin JR94Robinson, Nathan RS SO47Campbell, Isaiah FR
DT51Moi, Jaxson SR/TR30Wallace, Jamal RS JR/TR17Utley, Ethan FR
LEO19Josephs, Joshua SR31Herring, Caleb JR29Ross, Jordan SO
WLB7Carter, Arion JR33Bolton, Ben RS JR11Burns, Jordan RS FR
MLB22Telander, Jeremiah JR13Spillman, Edwin RS FR
LCB3McCoy, Jermod JR/TR8Hood, Colton RS SO/TR0Wright, William RS SR
SS2Turrentine, Andre RS SR/TR26Walton, Sidney FR25Merritt, Timothy FR
FS15Farooq, Edrees SO10Beasley, Kaleb SO24Lewis, Dylan FR
RCB1Gibson III, Rickey JR4Redmond, Ty FR21Poteat, Tre FR
NB6McMurray, Jalen RS SR/TR23Carter, Boo SO28Goree Jr., Marcus RS FR
Here's a look at Tennessee's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT98Ross, Jackson RS JR94Turbyville, Josh RS JR
PK90Gilbert, Max RS SO94Turbyville, Josh RS JR
KO94Turbyville, Josh RS JR90Gilbert, Max RS SO
LS48Brady, Bennett RS JR
H98Ross, Jackson RS JR
PR14Staley, Braylon RS FR19Morris, Daune FR23Carter, Boo SO
KR2Lewis, Peyton SO19Morris, Daune FR
How to watch Georgia vs. Tennessee? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 game

The Georgia vs. Tennessee game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

