Georgia vs. Tennessee projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 college football season

The No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs will square off against the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers in Week 3 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Ahead of the Georgia vs. Tennessee game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Georgia vs. Tennessee projected starting lineup for Week 3

Georgia projected starting lineup

NCAA Football: Georgia Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on offense vs. Tennessee:

Position No. Player 1 WR-X 8 Young, Colbie SR/TR WR-Z 86 Bell, Dillon SR WR-Y 1 Branch, Zachariah JR/TR LT 57 Freeling, Monroe JR LG 56 Morris, Micah RS SR C 74 Bobo, Drew RS JR RG 73 Gaston, Juan FR RT 71 Greene III, Earnest RS JR TE 4 Delp, Oscar SR QB 14 Stockton, Gunner RS JR RB 3 Frazier, Nate SO

Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on defense vs. Tennessee:

Position No. Player 1 DE 0 Harris Jr., Gabe JR NT 44 Hall, Jordan RS SO DT 52 Miller, Christen RS JR JACK 33 Johnson, Quintavius SO MAC 3 Allen, CJ JR MONEY 5 Wilson, Raylen JR LCB 7 Harris, Daniel JR SS 4 Bolden, KJ SO FS 31 Jones, Kyron RS SO RCB 6 Everette, Daylen SR NB 8 Aguero, Joenel JR

Here's a look at Georgia's projected starters on special teams vs. Tennessee:

Position No. Player 1 PT 92 Thorson, Brett SR PK 91 Woodring, Peyton JR KO 91 Woodring, Peyton JR LS 60 Gardner, Beau RS SR/TR H 14 Stockton, Gunner RS JR PR 1 Branch, Zachariah JR/TR KR 1 Branch, Zachariah JR/TR

Tennessee projected starting lineup

Here's a look at Tennessee's projected starters on offense vs. Georgia:

Position No. Player 1 WR-X 4 Matthews, Mike SO WR-Z 17 Brazzell II, Chris RS JR/TR WR-Y 14 Staley, Braylon RS FR LT 53 Heard, Lance JR/TR LG 75 Moe Jr., Wendell RS JR/TR C 56 Pendleton, Sam RS SO/TR RG 72 Perry, Jesse RS FR RT 70 Sanders Jr., David FR TE 87 Kitselman, Miles SR/TR QB 6 Aguilar, Joey SR/TR RB 18 Bishop, DeSean RS SO

Here's a look at Tennessee's projected starters on defense vs. Georgia:

Position No. Player 1 DE 90 Bailey, Dominic RS SR NT 20 Eason, Bryson RS SR DT 51 Moi, Jaxson SR/TR LEO 19 Josephs, Joshua SR WLB 7 Carter, Arion JR MLB 22 Telander, Jeremiah JR LCB 3 McCoy, Jermod JR/TR SS 2 Turrentine, Andre RS SR/TR FS 15 Farooq, Edrees SO RCB 1 Gibson III, Rickey JR NB 6 McMurray, Jalen RS SR/TR

Here's a look at Tennessee's projected starters on special teams vs. Georgia:

Position No. Player 1 PT 98 Ross, Jackson RS JR PK 90 Gilbert, Max RS SO KO 94 Turbyville, Josh RS JR LS 48 Brady, Bennett RS JR H 98 Ross, Jackson RS JR PR 14 Staley, Braylon RS FR KR 2 Lewis, Peyton SO

Georgia vs. Tennessee depth chart for Week 3

Georgia depth chart

Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 8 Young, Colbie SR/TR 5 Thomas, Noah SR/TR 6 Wiley, CJ FR 88 Blackshear, Thomas FR WR-Z 86 Bell, Dillon SR 16 Humphreys, London JR/TR 11 Taylor, Talyn FR 84 Roldan, Landon FR 81 Bell, Jeremy RS FR WR-Y 1 Branch, Zachariah JR/TR 18 White-Helton, Sacovie RS FR 13 Williams, Tyler J. FR LT 57 Freeling, Monroe JR 64 Jackson, Jahzare SO LG 56 Morris, Micah RS SR 75 Calhoun, Daniel RS FR 63 Glover, Dontrell FR C 74 Bobo, Drew RS JR 51 Toliver, Malachi RS FR 50 Smith, Cortez FR RG 73 Gaston, Juan FR 52 Uini, Michael RS FR 72 Meriweather, Jamal RS SO RT 71 Greene III, Earnest RS JR 55 Hughley, Bo RS SO 79 Daniels, Nyier RS FR TE 4 Delp, Oscar SR 7 Luckie, Lawson JR 9 Barbour, Ethan FR 23 Reddell, Jaden RS FR 10 Williams, Elyiss FR QB 14 Stockton, Gunner RS JR 12 Puglisi, Ryan RS FR 15 Montgomery, Ryan FR 17 Ginn, Colter RS FR 19 Millender, Hezekiah FR RB 3 Frazier, Nate SO 33 Bowens, Chauncey RS FR 20 Phillips Jr., Dwight SO 32 Jones, Cash RS SR 24 Walker, Bo FR

Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 0 Harris Jr., Gabe JR 99 Jonah-Ajonye, Joseph RS FR 96 Hanne, JJ FR 91 Greene, Justin RS FR NT 44 Hall, Jordan RS SO 90 Griffin, Elijah FR 95 Ogboko, Nnamdi RS FR 88 Johnson, Nasir RS FR DT 52 Miller, Christen RS JR 94 McLeod, Xzavier RS SO/TR 81 Horton, Josh RS SO/TR 92 Thomas, Jordan RS FR JACK 33 Johnson, Quintavius SO 18 Modozie, Elo JR/TR 28 Jones, Kris RS FR 29 Gibson, Isaiah FR 11 Ikinnagbon, Darren FR MAC 3 Allen, CJ JR 19 Williams, Justin SO 30 Foster, Terrell RS JR 13 Kruah, AJ FR MONEY 5 Wilson, Raylen JR 9 Cole, Chris SO 10 Walker, Zayden FR LCB 7 Harris, Daniel JR 1 Robinson IV, Ellis RS FR 18 Gilbert, Jontae FR SS 4 Bolden, KJ SO 20 Thomas, JaCorey SR 2 Branch, Zion RS JR/TR FS 31 Jones, Kyron RS SO 14 Maddox, Adrian SR/TR RCB 6 Everette, Daylen SR 15 Jones, Demello RS FR 24 Kelly, Dominick FR NB 8 Aguero, Joenel JR 12 Harris, Jaden RS JR/TR 27 Dinkins, Rasean FR

Here's a look at Georgia's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 92 Thorson, Brett SR 90 Miller, Drew RS FR PK 91 Woodring, Peyton JR 98 Ferguson, Connor FR 92 Badger, Liam RS SR/TR KO 91 Woodring, Peyton JR 98 Ferguson, Connor FR 92 Badger, Liam RS SR/TR LS 60 Gardner, Beau RS SR/TR 51 Snellings, Will RS SO H 14 Stockton, Gunner RS JR 92 Thorson, Brett SR PR 1 Branch, Zachariah JR/TR 18 White-Helton, Sacovie RS FR 11 Taylor, Talyn FR KR 1 Branch, Zachariah JR/TR 32 Jones, Cash RS SR 18 White-Helton, Sacovie RS FR 81 Bell, Jeremy RS FR

Tennessee depth chart

Here's a look at Tennessee's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 4 Matthews, Mike SO 1 Smith Jr., Travis FR 83 Weary, Trey RS JR WR-Z 17 Brazzell II, Chris RS JR/TR 5 Jackson, Radarious FR WR-Y 14 Staley, Braylon RS FR 89 Dodson, Joakim FR 81 Jefferson, Amari RS FR/TR LT 53 Heard, Lance JR/TR 68 Warren, Bennett RS FR LG 75 Moe Jr., Wendell RS JR/TR 74 Umarov, Shamurad RS SO C 56 Pendleton, Sam RS SO/TR 50 Satterwhite, William RS FR RG 72 Perry, Jesse RS FR 71 Anderson, Max RS FR RT 70 Sanders Jr., David FR 73 Grant, Brian RS JR TE 87 Kitselman, Miles SR/TR 0 Davis, Ethan RS SO 3 Van Dorselaer, Jack FR 7 Brame, DaSaahn FR 86 Harrison, Cole RS FR QB 6 Aguilar, Joey SR/TR 12 Merklinger, Jake RS FR 15 MacIntyre, George FR RB 18 Bishop, DeSean RS SO 2 Lewis, Peyton SO 9 Thomas, Star GR/TR 19 Morris, Daune FR 20 Baker, Justin FR

Here's a look at Tennessee's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. DE 90 Bailey, Dominic RS SR 18 Weathersby, Tyree RS SO 42 West, Tyre SR 9 Dye, Mariyon FR NT 20 Eason, Bryson RS SR 5 Hobbs, Daevin JR 94 Robinson, Nathan RS SO 47 Campbell, Isaiah FR DT 51 Moi, Jaxson SR/TR 30 Wallace, Jamal RS JR/TR 17 Utley, Ethan FR LEO 19 Josephs, Joshua SR 31 Herring, Caleb JR 29 Ross, Jordan SO WLB 7 Carter, Arion JR 33 Bolton, Ben RS JR 11 Burns, Jordan RS FR MLB 22 Telander, Jeremiah JR 13 Spillman, Edwin RS FR LCB 3 McCoy, Jermod JR/TR 8 Hood, Colton RS SO/TR 0 Wright, William RS SR SS 2 Turrentine, Andre RS SR/TR 26 Walton, Sidney FR 25 Merritt, Timothy FR FS 15 Farooq, Edrees SO 10 Beasley, Kaleb SO 24 Lewis, Dylan FR RCB 1 Gibson III, Rickey JR 4 Redmond, Ty FR 21 Poteat, Tre FR NB 6 McMurray, Jalen RS SR/TR 23 Carter, Boo SO 28 Goree Jr., Marcus RS FR

Here's a look at Tennessee's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 98 Ross, Jackson RS JR 94 Turbyville, Josh RS JR PK 90 Gilbert, Max RS SO 94 Turbyville, Josh RS JR KO 94 Turbyville, Josh RS JR 90 Gilbert, Max RS SO LS 48 Brady, Bennett RS JR H 98 Ross, Jackson RS JR PR 14 Staley, Braylon RS FR 19 Morris, Daune FR 23 Carter, Boo SO KR 2 Lewis, Peyton SO 19 Morris, Daune FR

How to watch Georgia vs. Tennessee? TV channel and live stream details for Week 3 game

The Georgia vs. Tennessee game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

