Glen Powell, Matthew McConaughey, Mauricio Pochettino and more: Full list of celebs in attendance for Texas at Ohio State blockbuster

Texas at Ohio State is arguably the biggest showdown in college football this weekend. A rematch of the 2025 Cotton Bowl, it is gathering fans nationally, both in front of their TV and live at Ohio Stadium.

Ad

Beyond the on-field rivalry between the two powerhouses, the game holds significance for college football, too. Lee Corso, one of the most notable legends of college football, made his last headgear pick at the game.

A combination of these factors drew a large attendance of celebrities to Texas at Ohio State on Saturday. Below is a list:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey is a big Texas fan. Many fans will probably remember him for hilariously yanking the LSU mascot’s headgear off Corso in a 2019 College GameDay appearance.

Ad

Trending

Glen Powell

Glenn Powell is the star of the upcoming football comedy series, "Glenn Powers," which he co-executive-produced with Eli and Peyton Manning.

Mauricio Pochettino

Argentine soccer coach Mauricio Pochettino will be leading the USMNT to the FIFA World Cup next year. With a world of experience from top European clubs like Chelsea and PSG, he is perfectly suited for the big task.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine is perhaps Ohio State’s biggest fan on the stands tonight. For him, it is more than just the tossing of a leather ball. With his Texas counterpart also in attendance, it will be about who has the bragging rights at the end of the game.

Ad

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel

A former head coach of the Buckeyes, Jim Tressel, is no stranger to the highly tensed atmosphere at Ohio Stadium for games like this.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

It is fitting that Gov. Greg Abbott would want to watch Texas at Ohio State as the Longhorns attempt at redemption after their loss in January.

US Secretary of Housing Scott Turner

The Texas-born US Secretary of Housing, Scott Turner, played college football for the Fighting Illini before playing in the NFL. His Big Ten affiliations might see him cheering for Ohio State, while he might stay true to his Texas roots.

Ad

Read More:

Texas vs. Ohio State projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1| 2025-26 College football season

Best college football rivalries: Ohio State/Michigan, Oklahoma/Texas, USC/UCLA, and more

Texas icon Vince Young puts Arch Manning on notice as pressure builds for Texas vs. Ohio State showdown

Texas at Ohio State will see the Arch Manning take the baton as the Longhorns’ primary quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More