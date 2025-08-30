Glen Powell, Matthew McConaughey, Mauricio Pochettino and more: Full list of celebs in attendance for Texas at Ohio State blockbuster

Texas at Ohio State is arguably the biggest showdown in college football this weekend. A rematch of the 2025 Cotton Bowl, it is gathering fans nationally, both in front of their TV and live at Ohio Stadium.
Beyond the on-field rivalry between the two powerhouses, the game holds significance for college football, too. Lee Corso, one of the most notable legends of college football, made his last headgear pick at the game.
A combination of these factors drew a large attendance of celebrities to Texas at Ohio State on Saturday. Below is a list:
Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey is a big Texas fan. Many fans will probably remember him for hilariously yanking the LSU mascot’s headgear off Corso in a 2019 College GameDay appearance.
Glen Powell
Glenn Powell is the star of the upcoming football comedy series, "Glenn Powers," which he co-executive-produced with Eli and Peyton Manning.
Mauricio Pochettino
Argentine soccer coach Mauricio Pochettino will be leading the USMNT to the FIFA World Cup next year. With a world of experience from top European clubs like Chelsea and PSG, he is perfectly suited for the big task.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Gov. Mike DeWine is perhaps Ohio State’s biggest fan on the stands tonight. For him, it is more than just the tossing of a leather ball. With his Texas counterpart also in attendance, it will be about who has the bragging rights at the end of the game.
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel
A former head coach of the Buckeyes, Jim Tressel, is no stranger to the highly tensed atmosphere at Ohio Stadium for games like this.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
It is fitting that Gov. Greg Abbott would want to watch Texas at Ohio State as the Longhorns attempt at redemption after their loss in January.
US Secretary of Housing Scott Turner
The Texas-born US Secretary of Housing, Scott Turner, played college football for the Fighting Illini before playing in the NFL. His Big Ten affiliations might see him cheering for Ohio State, while he might stay true to his Texas roots.
Texas at Ohio State will see the Arch Manning take the baton as the Longhorns’ primary quarterback.