“Go baby go” - Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders fangirls over baby daddy Jacquees during exciting performance

Deiondra, Colorado coach Deion Sanders' daughter, recently shared the news of her pregnancy with her followers. And she was spotted at baby daddy Jacquees' concert as she didn't let her pregnancy hinder her support for him.

Sanders shared a video clip on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Go baby Go.

Jacquees performing

In the video, Jacquees could be seen dancing to his song and singing along. Two dancers also accompanied him on the stage. Sanders could be seen cheering for him along with many others.

The couple also traveled to Saint Maarten, Anguilla and St. Barths. Sanders shared many pictures from her trip on Instagram and thanked the R&B singer:

“We did EVERYTHING I wanted to do. Thanks babe."

Coach Prime’s humorous insights on Deiondra Sanders's pregnancy

A lighthearted moment was recently captured on video by Deion Sanders' son, Deion "Bucky" Sanders Jr. The Colorado coach commented on Deiondra's approach, playfully implying she was making the most of it.

“Deiondra came, and I can tell it's going to be a long heck of a pregnancy ‘cause she milked that thing. She had people bring a chair and all that. Like she getting ready to milk this pregnancy,” Coach Prime said.

Deion Sanders expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support during his recent book launch in Atlanta, calling the city his home.

Sanders also revealed on the "TODAY" show that he has mixed feelings about becoming a grandfather. He admitted he felt unprepared for this new chapter.

He graciously accepted gifts from the show's hosts for his future grandchild. The gifts included a Today Show onesie for the baby and Deion’s favorite book, “The Little Engine That Could.”

The couple and the family are awaiting the arrival of the baby. What are your thoughts on the family? Let us know in the comments section below.

