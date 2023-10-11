‘God knew we needed each other’: Special Forces' Savannah Chrisley opens up about dating Robert Shiver, who escaped deadly hitman scheme

Savannah Chrisley was most recently seen in the reality TV series "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," a quasi-military training show on Fox. However, she made the news again on Tuesday when she opened up about her most recent relationship with a former Auburn football player named Robert Shiver.

He was a walk-on player, but later earned a scholarship as he played three years as a long snapper for the Tigers. By the time his senior year came around, he was named one of the team's captains. He was also signed as an undrafted free agent by the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

Earlier in the week, the reality TV star opened up about her relationship on "Entertainment Tonight."

"We started talking first of August, end of July, and so it's new, but I feel like God knew that we needed each other during this phase of our life. ... I'm just grateful to have someone in my life that is just an insane communicator, a great human being, a great parent," Chrisley said.

"I feel like I've learned so much from him in such a short period of time. I'm just forever grateful for that. This has just gone to show me that you can find beauty in the ashes. It may not happen overnight, but it'll happen."

Savannah Chrisley's partner's murder attempt

Before dating Savannah Chrisley, Robert Shiver was best known for being the target of a murder attempt by his ex-wife, Lindsay Shiver. She is a former Auburn cheerleader and beauty pageant queen, who as recently as July 2023 was accused of plotting to kill Robert in the Bahamas.

She and her alleged boyfriend supposedly hired a hitman, and they are currently being held at a Bahamian jail. Robert Shiver reportedly filed for divorce earlier this year after finding out Lindsay was having an affair with a 28-year-old man named Terrance Bethel. Police arrested them both on July 16 after finding out about the plot.

Robert Shiver is the executive vice president of Senior Life Insurance Company.