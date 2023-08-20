Terrance Adrian Bethel's alleged Bahamas plot to kill Robert Shiver was just "frustration," claims Lindsay's lover in latest report

The story of former Auburn snapper Robert Shiver and the alleged plot to have him killed by his wife, Lindsay Shiver, gripped the imagination of sports fans all over the country like a thrilling movie.

The would-be lover of Lindsay Shiver, Terrance Adrien Bethel, 28, has claimed that the police fabricated the whole story. He was charged but released on a $20,000 bail and instructed to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Bethel said that the police have found nothing incriminating on their phones that points to a plot to kill Robert Shiver, even after having the devices for three weeks.

“Everybody says things out of frustration. None of us have anything to hide. People are taking everything at face value and defaming us,” Bethel told New York Post.

The assassin who was supposed to kill Robert, Feran Newbold, also proclaimed his innocence.

“Once everything is revealed, you will understand why we aren’t saying anything right now,” Newbold said. “There is more that is going to come out.”

The alleged plot to murder Robert Shiver

The plot to murder Robert Shiver was reportedly uncovered by mistake as police were carrying out a sting operation to nab a thief in the Bahamas.

They stumbled upon the murder plot when they raided Grabber's Bar and Grill in Great Guana Cay. While going through the suspect's phone, the WhatsApp chats between the trio were discovered.

Allegedly, Lindsay had sent a picture of Robert to Faron Newbold with the caption, "Kill him!" She admits that she sent the text but was just venting amid the frustrations of the divorce.

The Shivers have a house in the Bahamas where Lindsay Shiver and Terrance Bethel met and started an affair which Robert Shiver uncovered. The couple were separated and had begun the proceedings for a divorce.

Allegedly, Robert asked for full custody of their three sons, their vehicles and a $2.5 million house in Georgia as part of the divorce settlement.

Ex-Auburn snapper Robert Shiver played for the Tigers between 2006-2008 and was cut from the Atlanta Falcons in 2009. His status gave the story the airwaves that made it trending news.

Terrance Bethel has never denied having an affair with Lindsay that ended her 13-year marriage with Robert.

“I love her. Everybody knows we are together. We are not hiding anything,” Bethel told NY Post. “She’s a great mother. I have too much respect for her and her children to want to hurt their father.”

The sordid details of the affair are still being revealed as the saga rolls on, and the sports world watches on in shock.