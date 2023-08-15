What does Robert Shiver do for a living? A sneak peak into the professional career of the former CFB long snapper

Former Auburn football star Robert Shiver has been in the news for a couple of weeks now.

Shiver, a long snapper for the Auburn Tigers between 2006 and 2008, got into the news following his wife's arrest in the Bahamas. His wife, Lindsay Shiver, was arrested by the Bahamian police in July after uncovering a plot by her and two others to kill her husband.

After Robert Shiver's college football career at Auburn, he couldn't proceed to have a professional football career. Although he got an opportunity to train with the Atlanta Falcons in 2009 after signing as a free agent, nothing came of it. Instead, Shiver entered the insurance industry and started working for Senior Life Insurance Company the same year.

He has remained at the company since then, rising through the ranks to become an “integral part of the company's operations” through his “persistence and commitment,” according to the company’s website. Shiver's present role within the company includes agent development, recruitment and strategic growth.

Robert Shiver's marital troubles

Robert Shiver and his wife, Lindsay, met each other in 2007 while they were both students at Auburn University. Feelings developed between the former snapper and the former beauty queen.

The couple took steps to solidify their relationship and got married. Their marriage has been blessed with three kids, and fair to say they did enjoy some good times.

However, things got sour between the two after Shiver became suspicious of his wife's infidelity. Afterward, he filed for divorce on April 5, 2023, while his wife also filed for divorce the following day. This indicates their mutual wish to no longer be together.

In his suit, Robert Shiver listed his wife's infidelity as his reason for wanting a divorce. He also stated that he believes the marriage is broken beyond repair. In her filing, Lindsay Shiver mentioned that she'd incurred debt beyond her means to pay. She states further that her husband should be made to pay the debt.

The Bahamian police, while investigating a separate matter, discovered incriminating chats between Lindsay and her barman boyfriend, Adrien Bethel. The duo and another conspirator and alleged assassin, Faron Newbold Jr., were arrested and charged with conspiracy to murder.

They appeared in court earlier in July. They were not required to enter a plea during that hearing. However, the three have been granted bail while they await subsequent hearings. Reportedly, it was Shiver who paid the bail.

Lindsay Shiver is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 5.