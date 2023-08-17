In Photos: Lindsay Shiver calls cops and confronts Robert Shiver for barring her from using a private jet to visit her Bahamian Lover

Lindsay Shiver is currently facing a hire-for-murder charge against her husband and ex-college football player Robert Shiver. She was arrested in the Bahamas when the police accidentally discovered her plot to kill her husband.

Former Auburn long snapper, Robert, was planning a trip with his three children to his Banamas' vacation home. Lindsay wanted to tag along despite their unresolved divorce, only to split after landing and meeting her boyfriend.

Robert Shiver opposed this and did not welcome her on his private jet. His concern was the impact of the situation on their kids. Little did he know that the Ex-Auburn cheerleader would call 911 to resolve the issue. Her call to 911 was made on July 16 on account of a "physical altercation."

Lindsay called the cops on her husband, Robert

The ex-Auburn cheerleader was advised against going to the Bahamas by the police

Robert Shiver takes out the suitcases of their children as the cops question Lindsay Shiver

The police bodycam footage at Robert's $2.5 million house, acquired by the Daily Mail, shows the two fighting over their trip to the Bahamas. Robert told the officers from Thomasville PD,

"I told her I'm not supporting that. You're not getting on the airplane. That will mess with the kids' heads, and it's just something we are not going to do."

Five days later, Lindsay Shiver, her lover Terrance Bethel, and his friend Faron Newbold were accused and arrested in the Bahamas for planning the plot to kill the ex-Auburn player. The officers-in-charge were working on a different case when they accidentally came across a phone with messages from Linsday that indicated a menacing plot to kill Robert.

A peek at Lindsay Shivers' release on bail from the Bahamas Jail

Lindsay was released on bail with an ankle-tracker (L), alleged hire-for-kill Faron Newbold (R)

Lindsay Shiver was released on $100,000 bail after being in custody for 19 days. She was granted bail under certain conditions: she would have to wear an ankle monitoring tag, she would have to stay in her residence in Nassau (leased condo) till her court date comes up in October, and she cannot leave her residence from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ex-Auburn cheerleader, Lindsay

When the Ex-Auburn cheerleader was seen for the first time after her bail, she was asked her thoughts on the case. She said,

“I really can’t say too much right now. It’s been hard. But I can’t speak about it. Now I’m having issues with my car, I have to deal with that now on top of everything else. But I really can’t say anything more. I’m sorry. Thank you for being respectful.”

Lindsay is also required to update the local authorities three times a week, and she cannot contact her husband, Robert, or come within 100 feet of him.