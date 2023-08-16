Robert Shiver's net worth: Exploring the luxurious assets owned by the former Auburn star ft. Bahamas home, private jets, and more

News of Robert Shiver's marital saga has attracted interest in the former Auburn star's private life. Questions about what he does, how much money he makes, what he's worth, and his assets have been on people's minds.

Shiver never played in the NFL as a pro. The NCAA didn't allow players to earn from their NIL during his college football days, so he didn't quite make money from football. After graduating from Auburn and failing to get drafted into the NFL, he sought a different professional path.

Shiver started working at the insurance firm Senior Life in 2009. After rising steadily through the years, he is now an executive at the firm and oversees recruitment, strategic growth, and personnel training. The celebrity website, 'Celebsweek,' estimates Shiver to be worth over $9 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The former long snapper and his family live on a multi-million dollar property in Thomasville, Georgia. He has another property, a holiday home, in the Bahamas. Shiver and his family divide their time between these two locations, which has become evident from the ensuing scandal.

Shiver also has a private jet with which he and his family shuttle between Georgia and the Bahamas. In a footage that recently got out, he was seen arguing with his wife, denying her access to make a trip on the jet with him.

Robert Shiver's broken marriage and murder conspiracy

When the footage was recorded, the cracks in Robert Shiver's marriage to Lindsay Shiver were already wide. They had, in fact, filed for divorce. Robert found out Lindsay was cheating with a 28-year-old Bahamian.

In his filing, he told the authorities that his marriage was irrevocably broken due to his wife's infidelity. Lindsay's filing reveals she has incurred debt beyond her means to repay, and she wants Robert Shiver to be made to pay up.

Months after their divorce filing, the Bahamian police inadvertently uncovered a murder plot. In the middle of the plot was Lindsay Shiver, her boyfriend, Adrien Bethel, and a co-conspirator, Faron Newbold. The three were arrested and charged in court for conspiring to murder.

After an initial appearance where they were not required to enter a plea, the three are now out on bail. Meanwhile, Lindsay Shiver is expected to appear for another hearing on October 5th.