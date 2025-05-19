“Has a lot to prove”: Miami HC Mario Cristobal sets expectations straight from $4.3M NIL-valued Carson Beck

Carson Beck's move to the Miami Hurricanes was one of the most talked-about topics in the college football world this offseason, as not many expected him to transfer out of Georgia after starting in the past two seasons.
Beck's 2024 campaign was not easy, especially because of the injury he sustained against the Texas Longhorns during the SEC championship game on Dec. 7.
Since then, Beck, who has NIL valuation of $4.3 million (according to On3), has been working on getting his hand better and is now 100% ready to start practicing, according to Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal.
During a recent interview with college football insider Josh Pate, Cristobal talked about Beck's progress and his expectations.
"Carson, his knowledge of the game speaks very loudly of a guy that has been prepping his entire life," Cristobal said on Monday (04:00), via 'Josh Pate's College Football Show.' "And I also think where we brought in a person that has a lot to prove, but more in the sense of winning, more in the sense of team than anything else, I think he really understands clearly.
"After what he's been through in this college football journey, what's important, right, and what's important as it relates to the next level because Cam's (Ward) a great example. He wants to be pushed. He's not going to be disappointed. He'll get plenty of that here, and he's going to be surrounded by like-minded guys, who want to be a leader, what they do, and what they want to be."
Mario Cristobal draws similarities between Cam Ward and Carson Beck
Cam Ward was one of the most influential players the Miami Hurricanes had in recent times. Not only was he a Heisman Trophy finalist, he was also the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL draft.
With Carson Beck expected to fill his shoes, Hurricanes coach mario Cristobal shared a few similarities between the two.
He discussed how Ward doesn't care much about awards, and even during the draft, he was most looking forward to getting to Tennessee and playing football, which is similar to Beck's mindset.
"Along those lines, there's a ton of similarities with him and Carson and both of their knowledge of the game, the knowledge of the run game, their knowledge of the protections involved in every single concept that we have that has that has me as a former offensive line coach will be fired up," Cristobal said on Monday, via 'Josh Pate's College Football Show.'
Beck and Miami will kick off the 2025 college football season against Notre Dame on Aug. 31.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change