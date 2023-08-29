Has OSU ever played Georgia in football? A sneak peak into the NCAA's college football history

Has OSU ever played Georgia in football? This question might not seem like much at first glance, because it's normal to think that CFB teams play each other a lot in one season. However, you might be surprised at the true answer to this question as we move along.

So that said, we're going to explore whether Ohio State has ever played against Georgia, whether it's in big playoff games or the more "typical" regular season games. Let's delve into these two teams' histories.

The Buckeyes and the Bulldogs have only ever faced each other twice--once in 1993 and last year on December 31.

Georgia won both matchups on the road, though both venues were neutral. In 1993, the Bulldogs beat the Buckeyes 21-14 at the Citrus Bowl. That year, the team's offense averaged roughly 234 rushing yards per game heading into the Bowl. As for OSU, they weren't doing so good that season--they were ranked 15th and have been losing regular-season finales to Michigan. Heading into the Citrus Bowl, the Buckeyes had a 0-7-1 record against Michigan and their bowl opponents.

2022 was far closer with Georgia winning 42-41 at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The game's broadcast was also one of the most-watched telecasts in cable TV history, with over 22 million viewers tuning in (via DawgPost). OSU almost won it with three seconds left, but kicker Noah Ruggles' 50-yard field goal attempt went wide left in the closing moments.

Why has Georgia not played Ohio State that much?

There seems to be no immediately accessible information that explains why Georgia and Ohio State barely played each other in the regular season.

This is despite these two teams being two of the most storied in college football in terms of victories. Combined, Georgia and Ohio State have won seven conference championships, numerous Heisman trophy finalists, and four national title game appearances (via Sports Illustrated).

More matchups are scheduled in the (far) future

Either way, 2022 won't be the last time these two teams will meet. Both schools agreed in 2019 to a home-and-home series for 2030 and 2031 (via 247Sports). The Buckeyes will travel to Athens on September 14, 2030, and the Bulldogs will visit the famed Ohio Stadium for the first time ever on August 30, 2031.

And who knows? Maybe after these two home-and-home games, there will be more meetings between Ohio State and Georgia. But for now, it's a far-off hope.