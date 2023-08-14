How did Colleen Crowley and Johnny Manziel meet? Exploring the dating history of the Zappers QB

Colleen Crowley is the former girlfriend of former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner has been in the news lately since Netflix's latest sports documentary, "Untold: Johnny Football," was released.

Crowley and Manziel reportedly had a 'bunch' of mutual friends and were introduced to each other after Crowley's sophomore year in 2014. According to Crowley, she and Manziel went to dinner with some of their mutual friends and immediately hit it off.

“We went to a dinner together [with friends] and just clicked,” Crowley recalled in 2018.

During their time together, Colleen Crowley says it was supposed to be a summer fling that got much more serious. After the Cleveland Browns drafted Johnny Manziel that August, he reportedly asked Crowley to be his girlfriend and come to Cleveland with him.

According to Crowley, while Manziel was in Ohio, his substance abuse got worse, and she moved in with him to help him through the time and to go into rehab.

“If he was going to stay on the right track, I was going to have to go up there,” she told NY Post.

After Manziel began to struggle in Cleveland with the Browns, Colleen Crowley says the quarterback became depressed. She also says she became unhappy, and in October, the two had a domestic abuse that the police got involved with.

Colleen Crowley and Johnny Manziel's domestic dispute

On Oct. 12, 2015, Manziel was pulled over by police for allegedly fighting with Crowley inside his car. Dashcam video showed Crowley trying to open the passenger door while Manziel was driving.

While talking to the police, Crowley told officers that Manziel had “hit her a couple of times” and “shoved her head into a window." However, Crowley opted not to press charges at the time.

The two then reportedly patched up again in Jan. 2016, when it was reported that Johnny Manziel beat Colleen Crowley again. A police report claims Manziel hit Crowley multiple times in a hotel.

Crowley claims that Manziel threatened to kill her, and while they were in Manziel's car, she jumped out and accused the quarterback of hitting her so hard she lost hearing in her ear.

"Fearful for my life, I hit [Manziel] several times, hoping I could back out of the car," she also added: "threw me off of him, and I hit my head on the car window, and I fell into the passenger floorboard."

In 2018, Colleen Crowley said she was lucky to be alive from her relationship with Johnny Manziel.