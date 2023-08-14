Is Johnny Manziel married? Exploring the relationship timeline of the former Heisman winner

Just like his professional career, Johnny Manziel has experienced a lot of ups and downs in his romantic relationships.

The former Texas A&M quarterback came back to the limelight following the release of a Netflix documentary that detailed his career and personal life: "UNTOLD: Johnny Football," that started streaming on Aug.

One question that has piqued the curiosity of many fans lately is the marital status of Johnny Manziel.

The former Cleveland Browns signal-caller is not married to anyone. He had a divorce in 2021 and is in a relationship with a new girlfriend.

Let’s delve into his relationship timeline and the significant events that have shaped his personal life.

Johnny Manziel's relationship history

Johnny Manziel rose to fame in 2012 after he became the Texas A&M starting quarterback. He ended that astonishing season with the Aggies by claiming the Heisman Trophy and Manning Award.

It was then that his relationship life started getting monitored.

Manziel reportedly started dating a model and fellow student at Texas A&M, Sarah Savage, in 2013 at the height of his college fame. However, the relationship did not last long, and the quarterback moved on to another relationship.

TMZ reported in 2014 that Johnny Manziel was spotted leaving a nightclub with Sports Illustrated model Lauren Hanley. This gave rise to rumors of a romantic relationship between the two. It was later reported that they were dating, but the relationship was also short-lived.

His next relationship with Colleen Crowley got him into a lot of trouble while with the Cleveland Browns. In 2016, he was indicted on a misdemeanor assault charge after an incident with his Crowley. The charges were later dropped, but Manziel's reputation was tarnished.

Manziel's most high-profile relationship came in 2016, when he began dating Bre Tiesi, a social media influencer and model. The couple's relationship made headlines, and they got engaged in March 2017. The two seemed poised to start a new chapter together.

The relationship led to marriage in March 2018. However, by early 2019, reports emerged that the couple were splitting after Tiesi accused Manziel of cheating. Following this, Manziel acknowledged the separation through a statement provided to TMZ Sports.

Johnny Manziel is currently dating social media influencer and micro-blading artist Kenzie Werner. The two reportedly started dating in 2022.