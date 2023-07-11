How much does Pat Fitzgerald make? A Sneak peek into the contract and net worth of the fired Northwestern football head coach

Former Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald is exploring suing the university for the remainder of his contract due to breach of contract. He was about to embark on the fourth year of a 10 year, $57 million contract, which made Fitzpatrick one of the highest-paid head coaches in the nation.

This is one of the biggest stories in college football, as he is attempting to get as much of his contract as possible. So how much money is he trying to recoup, and how much money does he have?

What is Pat Fitzgerald's current net worth?

According to multiple sources, Pat Fitzgerald has an estimated net worth of about $5 million. A large percentage of their net worth comes from his $2.3 million home that he and his wife purchased back in 2010.

How much money is Pat Fitzgerald trying to get from potential litigation?

With Northwestern University being a private school, they do not need to disclose the contract details of their employees. That means we do not have a look at Pat Fitzgerlad's contract and understand the amount the buyout was for. However, with the pending litigation for breach of contract, it is clear he is seeking the remaining $42 million or so.

It’s not. Refusing to take accountability and address the details of the case in a sincere way from the start is why he’s unemployed now. Pat Fitzgerald’s lawyers are going to say that staying quiet is the best legal strategy for him to keep his job and receive his contract.It’s not. Refusing to take accountability and address the details of the case in a sincere way from the start is why he’s unemployed now.

This is going to get ugly if they actually end up in a courtroom in front of a judge. The fact that Northwestern did not come out and state its findings to the point where it seems public opinion swayed their decision to fire him is a bad start. On the flip side, Fitzgerald trying to stay quiet about the situation and let people ponder ideas is not a good thing either.

If Northwestern found their investigation into Fitzgerald and the football program faulty, the fact that they looked deeper is good. This can really help a lot of students in similar scenarios.

It is difficult to specifically take what former players spoke about as factual evidence, but enough people spoke out to the point where there seemed to be smoke to the fire. This just feels like Northwestern was going to let the two-week suspension come and go and move on. However, once the details began to pile on, they had no choice but to fire him.

Will Fitzgerald be able to prove he was fired unjustly, or will the two sides just settle things out of the public eye?

