"How much do they want" Fans react to EA College Football 24 boycott rumors

The highly awaited comeback of the EA Sports College Football video game series might face delays due to a potential boycott that jeopardizes its release. The CFBPA is pushing athletes to boycott the game as it considers the compensation from publishers very low.
EA Sports revealed plans in February 2021 to revive the college football video game series in 2023, marking its long-awaited comeback after a hiatus since "NCAA Football 14" in 2013. However, that may not happen.
The planned boycott by the player's organization has led to widespread reactions among fans anticipating the return of the video game series. While some fans believe the compensation is enough for the collegiate level, others said EA can do better with their offer.
Here's a look at some of the reactions on social media.
Familiar obstacle lingers on
Following the release of the 2013 edition, the video game line was discontinued as the NCAA did not renew its licensing agreement with Electronic Arts. This decision was the result of ongoing disputes and legal battles concerning the game's utilization of athletes' likenesses.
However. with the implementation of the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules, the video game series was poised to make a comeback. The rule allows college athletes to be compensated for their participation in the game.
In contrast, the CFBPA is orchestrating a boycott in response to the compensation arrangement proposed by EA. The cash pool allocated for players amounts to approximately $5 million, distributing $500 per player without factoring in any royalties.
The game series now faces the possibility of not coming back to life if the majority of players embark on the boycott. The same issues that led to its initial death now seem to be standing in the way of its reincarnation, a situation now familiar with EA.
The CFBPA’s argument for the boycott
Justin Falcinelli, the vice president of the CFBPA, argues that the $500 compensation offered to college football athletes by EA is inadequate. This is when compared to the amount paid to NFL athletes for their inclusion in the Madden video game line.
Falcinelli claims that EA pays approximately $17,000 to each NFL player for the Madden series, highlighting the significant disparity in compensation between the two entities. This lack of adequate financial remuneration has prompted the CFBPA's protest.
While a $500 compensation may be acceptable for certain athletes, it may fail to reflect the value that others could generate. The individual earning potential and market value of athletes can vary significantly, making a fixed compensation amount insufficient and potentially unfair in some cases.