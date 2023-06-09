"How much do they want" Fans react to EA College Football 24 boycott rumors

The highly awaited comeback of the EA Sports College Football video game series might face delays due to a potential boycott that jeopardizes its release. The CFBPA is pushing athletes to boycott the game as it considers the compensation from publishers very low.

EA Sports revealed plans in February 2021 to revive the college football video game series in 2023, marking its long-awaited comeback after a hiatus since "NCAA Football 14" in 2013. However, that may not happen.

The planned boycott by the player's organization has led to widespread reactions among fans anticipating the return of the video game series. While some fans believe the compensation is enough for the collegiate level, others said EA can do better with their offer.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on social media.

🕒🕕🕘 @iPunchStingrays @SaycheeseDGTL If theyre good enough theyll be on Madden so whats the big deal? @SaycheeseDGTL If theyre good enough theyll be on Madden so whats the big deal?

2GunCorky @GunCorky @SaycheeseDGTL Release the game with generic rosters and pay @OperationSports to do the roster updates. @SaycheeseDGTL Release the game with generic rosters and pay @OperationSports to do the roster updates.

King YE @LordYeezus @SaycheeseDGTL Just go back to no name players and just advertise the schools name. Simple 🤷🏽‍♂️ @SaycheeseDGTL Just go back to no name players and just advertise the schools name. Simple 🤷🏽‍♂️

MindReboot5252 @truthteller521 @SaycheeseDGTL if this shit delays the release date again I WILL FREAK TF OUT ... its been 10 FUCKING YEARS @SaycheeseDGTL if this shit delays the release date again I WILL FREAK TF OUT ... its been 10 FUCKING YEARS

Cleopatra @Cleoyourlatina @SaycheeseDGTL I mean they are only college players, what they expecting ? @SaycheeseDGTL I mean they are only college players, what they expecting ?💀

Hot Hand Sports @hothandsports1 @SaycheeseDGTL They don’t have to be in the game. 🤦🏻‍♂️ These kids don’t have much of a case. I don’t think they realize how many college players there are. They can’t give them big deals on a game. There’s like 13,000 DI football players. That’s 6.5 million to start just at $500 @SaycheeseDGTL They don’t have to be in the game. 🤦🏻‍♂️ These kids don’t have much of a case. I don’t think they realize how many college players there are. They can’t give them big deals on a game. There’s like 13,000 DI football players. That’s 6.5 million to start just at $500

Pudgy🕊️🐊 @ThatsJoeDirt @SaycheeseDGTL If you’re not a STAR player, you should take the $500 and enjoy seeing yourself in a video game .. majority of those players gonna be gone in a year or 2 in Dynasty Mode @SaycheeseDGTL If you’re not a STAR player, you should take the $500 and enjoy seeing yourself in a video game .. majority of those players gonna be gone in a year or 2 in Dynasty Mode

Sharife AJ @sharif3aj @SaycheeseDGTL @onlyraypablo How much do they think the game makes? Like it’s not 10k+ of players to pay I can’t see more than $1000 per player being realistic. @SaycheeseDGTL @onlyraypablo How much do they think the game makes? Like it’s not 10k+ of players to pay I can’t see more than $1000 per player being realistic.

Catalyst @TheMetaCatalyst @SaycheeseDGTL Good job to them for standing on business, $500 and no royalties in 2023 is WILD. @SaycheeseDGTL Good job to them for standing on business, $500 and no royalties in 2023 is WILD.

Daring Young @YoungDaring @SaycheeseDGTL I think it’s smart because what if some of them don’t even make it In the nfl and are mediocre college players? Atleast have a agreement add their likeness to College Ultimate team for future games once they progress to the NFL level @SaycheeseDGTL I think it’s smart because what if some of them don’t even make it In the nfl and are mediocre college players? Atleast have a agreement add their likeness to College Ultimate team for future games once they progress to the NFL level

Lo @loganwest1211 @SaycheeseDGTL Simply cannot believe alot of people were excited for this game when it got announced like EA wasnt going to find a way to make it ass. EA always stays playing the fiddle @SaycheeseDGTL Simply cannot believe alot of people were excited for this game when it got announced like EA wasnt going to find a way to make it ass. EA always stays playing the fiddle

Kelv @kjboyd_ @SaycheeseDGTL Well guess we not getting a NCAA game. @SaycheeseDGTL Well guess we not getting a NCAA game.

Men_Be_Shopping @TheCougerHunter they will use those old silhouettes like nintendo use to have. QB: Waleb Cilliams @SaycheeseDGTL Welp, no game is coming out… aint no company breaking the bank on college playersthey will use those old silhouettes like nintendo use to have. QB: Waleb Cilliams @SaycheeseDGTL Welp, no game is coming out… aint no company breaking the bank on college players 😂😂 they will use those old silhouettes like nintendo use to have. QB: Waleb Cilliams

Familiar obstacle lingers on

Following the release of the 2013 edition, the video game line was discontinued as the NCAA did not renew its licensing agreement with Electronic Arts. This decision was the result of ongoing disputes and legal battles concerning the game's utilization of athletes' likenesses.

However. with the implementation of the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules, the video game series was poised to make a comeback. The rule allows college athletes to be compensated for their participation in the game.

In contrast, the CFBPA is orchestrating a boycott in response to the compensation arrangement proposed by EA. The cash pool allocated for players amounts to approximately $5 million, distributing $500 per player without factoring in any royalties.

The game series now faces the possibility of not coming back to life if the majority of players embark on the boycott. The same issues that led to its initial death now seem to be standing in the way of its reincarnation, a situation now familiar with EA.

The CFBPA’s argument for the boycott

Justin Falcinelli, the vice president of the CFBPA, argues that the $500 compensation offered to college football athletes by EA is inadequate. This is when compared to the amount paid to NFL athletes for their inclusion in the Madden video game line.

Falcinelli claims that EA pays approximately $17,000 to each NFL player for the Madden series, highlighting the significant disparity in compensation between the two entities. This lack of adequate financial remuneration has prompted the CFBPA's protest.

While a $500 compensation may be acceptable for certain athletes, it may fail to reflect the value that others could generate. The individual earning potential and market value of athletes can vary significantly, making a fixed compensation amount insufficient and potentially unfair in some cases.

