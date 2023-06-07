Why is CFBPA boycotting 2024 EA Sports College Football game? Latest developments explored

EA Sports College Football is returning to the video game scene. Gamers are excited about this as it has been almost a full decade since the college sport had any sort of video game. Unfortunately, this is not good news for everyone.

The CFBPA is boycotting the game and encouraging the players not to opt-in to work with EA. They believe the players aren't getting a fair deal. They are being paid to have their likenesses in the game, but not nearly enough from the Players Association's perspective.

EA Sports suffering potential boycott from CFBPA

The boycott isn't official, but there have been urges for players to skip out on EA Sports' next offering. Vice President Justin Falcinelli said via On3:

“All current players should boycott this deal. It is an opt-in deal, and they should not opt into it. It is just a ridiculously low amount of money. Given the context and the hype that surrounds this game. When we first heard the number, we’re like, ‘Alright, that sounds low. Let’s go figure out if it is low.’"

He continued:

"And started talking to guys, talked to some of my friends, some guys who are still playing in the NFL. ‘So, what are NFL players getting paid for Madden?’ And the numbers we were given were from 2019, it was disclosed that they got, I think, about $17,000. And then a current NFL player told us that he got a check for $28,000 this year for Madden."

He went on to advise all college players not to participate:

“You should not participate in this. It is a simple cash grab to just try to get you for the lowest amount possible. And it’s OneTeam Partners and all these organizations that don’t really represent the players’ best interest.”

If the majority of college stars do not participate, EA Sports will be forced to do one of two things. They'll either have to give more money to players to get them on board or they'll have to make the game with generic players.

Will EA Sports get players on board?

That's what they did originally before the NIL deals existed. Now that they can get actual names and likenesses in the game, they're excited to do so. Not paying the players enough could tank their chances of succeeding, though, especially if the boycott occurs.

