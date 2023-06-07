Will Madden 24 support crossplay? List of features explored for game's newest installment

Madden 24 is set to release this summer. With Josh Allen now officially revealed as the latest cover athlete, fans and the community can begin to look forward to the actual game and what it will entail. That includes wondering who can or cannot play with each other.

Madden, while perfectly viable as a single player game, is best when its played among friends or at least with others online. Ultimate Team is a popular game mode and playing online, whether in franchise or just exhibition, is always popular, too.

The game is set to be on the following consoles:

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Steam

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X

Will these platforms be able to play Madden 24 with each other, or will they be forced to find friends on their specific platform?

For the first time in its history, the Madden franchise will allow complete and total cross-platform play. Thanks to new technology, each and every platform can play with the other as long as both parties have the game.

What's new in Madden 24?

Madden is often criticized for being the same game released with a new cover athlete, in this case Josh Allen, with an updated roster and a few new graphics upgrades.

Madden 24 is covered by Josh Allen

That doesn't appear to be the case this year, though. There's going to be several new features.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



AI Enhancements



Skill-Based Passing 2.0



Hit Everything 2.0



New iteration of FieldSENSE



More about it here:

brobible.com/sports/article… Update: In addition to Josh Allen on the cover, Madden revealed the new features in the game, including:AI EnhancementsSkill-Based Passing 2.0Hit Everything 2.0New iteration of FieldSENSEMore about it here: Update: In addition to Josh Allen on the cover, Madden revealed the new features in the game, including:AI EnhancementsSkill-Based Passing 2.0Hit Everything 2.0New iteration of FieldSENSE™More about it here:brobible.com/sports/article… https://t.co/xWphUdER25

The AI is going to be enhanced. Far too often does the CPU in sports games make boneheaded decisions and play poorly. It's been hard to play single player without issue. This year, that issue should be remedied.

The skill-based passing and Hit Everything feature are also going to be updated as EA continues to grow into their football developing skills. Mike Mahar, a Madden producer, said this via NFL.com:

"We set a new foundation for football gameplay with the introduction of FieldSENSE last year, which was one of the best-selling years in Madden NFL franchise history, and we're going even deeper in the areas our fans want most in Madden NFL 24."

The final product will, of course, be judged by the fans and players, but it certainly appears as if this will be the best iteration in a long time.

