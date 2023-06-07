With the official cover of the Madden 24 video game still not announced, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner took the Twitter to showcase what he's calling the leaked cover. On it, fittingly, is the star cornerback and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

D’ROY GARDNER @iamSauceGardner Madden 24: Sauce Edition LEAKED! If you ain’t got the Sauce then you can’t play🤣 Type “1” if you wanna know if you got the Sauce. Madden 24: Sauce Edition LEAKED! If you ain’t got the Sauce then you can’t play🤣 Type “1” if you wanna know if you got the Sauce. https://t.co/uxAatTRUU2

He tweeted it alongside the statement:

"If you ain’t got the Sauce then you can’t play."

It's currently unclear if this was an actual leak from EA Sports and there's going to be a version of the game for the young star or if it's just Gardner having fun. Photoshops of any and all athletes on the cover get made in speculation of the next cover, so this very well could be one of those.

Either way, a leak is only speculative until EA Sports confirms it themselves. There may be a planned "Sauce Gardner Edition" of Madden. There have been multiple covers and editions in the past, so this wouldn't be a huge surprise.

The official Madden cover athlete is supposed to be announced in the coming weeks.

Who is going to be on the Madden 24 cover?

While it may or may not be Sauce Gardner on a cover of Madden, recent information suggests it could be Josh Allen's turn to grace the front of the game. A Buffalo Bills account recently said they had it on good authority that the quarterback would grace the cover.

Will Sauce Gardner be the Madden 24 cover?

Jalen Hurts is also rumored to be the Madden 24 cover athlete. Patrick Mahomes and others make sense, too.

Recently, a former NFL star called for Damar Hamlin to grace the cover. This is unlikely, but there are a lot of candidates- Sauce Gardner included. Fans will have to continue speculating until the cover is revealed, which may be a while from now.

The game isn't supposed to come out until August of this year, so there's plenty of time to drive up anticipation for the reveal. In the meantime, expect more excellent photoshops, rumors and "leaks" regarding the Madden 24 cover athlete.

