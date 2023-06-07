“What has he done to deserve this?”- NFL fans tear into Josh Allen’s Madden 24 cover announcement

Josh Allen has officially been announced as the Madden 24 cover athlete. After speculation regarding just who would be on the cover, the Buffalo Bills star becomes the first player in franchise history to grace the cover of the iconic video game franchise.

Allen is a very popular player in the NFL and is routinely considered one of the top stars in the league and has been for the last few seasons. He signed a massive contract and makes the Bills perennial contenders.

However, to this point, Allen has only been a Pro Bowl selection twice. He hasn't been an MVP, hasn't been to the Super Bowl or anything of that nature. He was the runner up for the award in 2020 and third in 2022, but hasn't won it.

NFL fans are wondering why a player without the accolades is the cover athlete. Allen is extremely prominent, but they feel that this may have been undeserved.

NFL fans did not hold back in their brutal trolling of the Bills star. He was the MVP favorite last pre-season and went on to struggle at times, leading the league in turnovers. He also fizzled out in the playoffs once more, a fact that should have prohibited him from being on the cover according to many fans.

Allen also didn't lead the league in any statistical category. While it was a pretty solid overall season, it didn't warrant the cover athlete position in the eyes of NFL fans.

NFL fans don't like Josh Allen's Madden 24 cover

Josh Allen is one of the faces of the NFL and to his credit, it's hard to win MVP when Patrick Mahomes is in the league. It's also hard to get to the Super Bowl, but the fans have spoken.

Josh Allen has been named the cover athlete

They don't believe the quarterback should be the Madden 24 cover athlete. Unfortunately for them, it's official. Many of them may be hoping the Madden curse kicks in.

He'll do his best to convince them he was worthy of this stature and to return the Bills to the Super Bowl contender status they were given.

