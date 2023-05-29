Shannon Sharpe predicts DeAndre Hopkins to join NFC North instead of teaming up with Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes

DeAndre Hopkins has been predicted to join a lot of big teams with top shelf quarterbacks and Super Bowl chances. Many expect him to land with either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills, cementing Josh Allen's MVP hopes or Patrick Mahomes' repeat chances.

However, Shannon Sharpe doesn't see either of those teams as a likely landing spot for the recently released star. In fact, he doesn't believe Hopkins is going to land in the same conference as them.

On Undisputed, Sharpe laid out his take that the Detroit Lions are the former Arizona Cardinals' star's next team:

"Yeah, I think quarterback is number one a chance to win number two, and then maybe that's just me thinking money is an option. The teams that you know buffalo he mentioned on his list buffalo Kansas City. Yeah, they got a million, $2 million under cap. I don't know what team they got a pretty good offense that played really well. Last year, they got 24 million under the cap. And that's the Detroit Lions."

He expounded:

"And plus, Jamison Williams gotta miss the first six games of the season. So it seems like that's the natural fit and I don't know he's been you know, he's played in the NFC the last three years. Yeah. So it's not like he's you know, changing the conferences."

The Bills and Chiefs are more financially strapped than other teams right now, so signing a star like Hopkins would be challenging.

Which teams have the money and need to sign DeAndre Hopkins?

DeAndre Hopkins could always take a paycut to go after a ring with either Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes. He will likely get a better financial offer elsewhere, though.

Where is DeAndre Hopkins going?

The Chicago Bears have the most cap per Spotrac, but he doesn't fit their timeline. The Carolina Panthers have a lot of cap and seem to want to build an elite offense around Bryce Young, but they don't make much sense for Hopkins, either.

The Lions are one of the team's most financially well off teams right now, so they do make a lot of sense, as do the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys.

