Carolina Panthers Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2023 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers entered the 2023 NFL Draft with just a few picks to play with, thanks to their trade up from ninth overall to first — a pick they used to select Bryce Young as their quarterback of the future. However, the trade meant that they had fewer picks than most teams and would therefore be fairly active in the UDFA market.

Undrafted free agents can be key contributors, as the Panthers know. One of their franchise's best quarterbacks, Jake Delhomme, was an undrafted free agent, and he took them to a Super Bowl. Here's who the Panthers have signed after the draft thus far.

Carolina Panthers Undrafted Free Agents Signings Updating

The following players have been signed by the Carolina Panthers after the conclusion of all seven rounds of the draft:

Cam Peoples, RB, Appalachian State

Nash Jensen, OL, North Dakota State

Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma

Travez Moore, DE, Arizona

Austin Ajiake, LB, UNLV

Eku Leota, LB, Auburn

Mark Milton, CB, Baylor

Colby Richardson, CB, LSU

Rejzohn Wright, CB, Oregon State

Nico Bolden, S, Kent State

For now, the Panthers have landed 10 undrafted free agents who are hopeful of getting a shot in the NFL. Preseason and training camp will be vital for these prospects.

Grading the Carolina Panthers' top picks

The Panthers had a pretty solid draft class, beginning with Bryce Young. The Alabama product does have risks — mainly his size. He's shorter than most quarterbacks in NFL history and doesn't have the elite rushing ability to offset that.

Bryce Young went to the Carolina Panthers

Still, many had him as the top-ranked passer in this class and he was excellent in college. He possesses a lot of elite traits, including leadership and the mental side of the game. All in all, the Panthers got their guy.

Grade: A

The 39th overall pick went to Jonathan Mingo out of Ole Miss to give Young another top target in the passing game. Mingo can be a good contributor and will learn from Adam Thielen.

Grade: B+

With the 80th pick, the Panthers traded up to get OLB D.J. Johnson. He figures to be an edge rusher to pair with Brian Burns, but he probably didn't require a trade up.

Grade: C+

Overall class grade: B+

