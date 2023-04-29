NFL Draft 2023 Results: Winners and Losers of Day 2 

The NFL Draft saw a lot of winners and losers from round one. The top selections, like Bryce Young and Jalen Carter, were big winners with their new teams and other teams benefitted from prospects falling right into their laps (Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the Seattle Seahawks, for example).

There were also losers, like Will Levis. He was a potential first overall pick and he slid all the way out of the first round. Other prospects experienced similar slides and some teams reached for prospects they shouldn't have. Did the same happen on day two? Here are the winners and losers of the second and third round.

NFL Draft Winners

Will Levis

Will Levis was finally an NFL Draft pick

One of the chief winners of day two is Will Levis, who was the primary loser from round one. Every team passed on him as he slipped from a top selection to a day two prospect. However, his slide ended early in the second round when the Tennessee Titans moved up to select him. The path to him becoming a starter is open and he wasn't overdrafted.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are slowly putting together a solid offense. They had to trade away injury-prone tight end Darren Waller, but were able to land his replacement in arguably the top in the class in Michael Mayer. After the Lions selected LaPorta over him, the Raiders traded up and made an excellent move.

Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson had to love the Falcons pick

Bijan Robinson watched the Falcons trade up to select an offensive guard in Matthew Bergeron. It's a bit of a reach at 38 overall, but it is a win for Robinson to see his new team invest in paving the rushing lanes for him.

Arizona Cardinals

BJ Ojulari was a fringe first-round pick on some draft boards, so the fact that the Arizona Cardinals could trade back to 41 from 33 to select him is a big win for the franchise.

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers saw the Jets select a new center to block for him and they landed ESPN's top-ranked prospect. Joe Tippmann is ESPN's top center and the Jets saw him fall right into their laps.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions lost the first round by reaching on two picks and not assessing proper positional value. In the second round, they traded up from 48 to 45 to get Brian Branch, who was a fringe first-round pick and the top safety in the draft. This was a pick they needed and they nailed it.

Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson was already going into an offense (assuming he starts) with Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. The Colts were then able to land what was a projected early second-round prospect in Josh Downs midway through the third. That's good value and it provides Richardson with another weapon.

NFL Draft Losers

Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill avoided the Titans drafting his replacement in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he couldn't in the second. With Will Levis and Malik Willis in town, Tannehill's reported departure is all but imminent now.

Terrace Marshall Jr.

Terrace Marshall Jr. lost in the NFL Draft

Terrace Marshall Jr. was expected to be an integral part of the Carolina Panthers offense after D.J. Moore's departure. Enter Adam Thielen and DJ Chark and suddenly, his role was diluted. In the NFL Draft, it was diluted even further with the selection of Jonathan Mingo in the second round.

Romeo Doubs

After an uninspiring rookie season, Romeo Doubs figured to be a big piece of the new-look Packers offense. Unfortunately, the Packers added Luke Musgrave and Jayden Reed in the second round, making him a far less enticing option for the offense.

DeeJay Dallas

DeeJay Dallas was RB2 in Seattle, and the Seahawks used a second-round pick on running back prospect Zach Charbonnet. He's not a threat to Kenneth Walker, but he probably means Dallas' time in the spotlight is all but over.

