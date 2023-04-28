NFL Draft 2023 Results: Winners and Losers of Day 1

The NFL Draft's first round has come and gone. Several NFL hopefuls saw their names called as they found out what their futures hold for them. There were a few surprises and a lot of moving around in draft order with teams trading back and forth.

Naturally, there are some winners and losers every single year. Getting the right prospects can be a win, but accumulating picks can also be a win as there are different ways to succeed in the draft. Here's who did and who didn't after day one.

NFL Draft Winners after Day 1

Carolina Panthers

Though they only made one pick, the Carolina Panthers are winners. Their pick was totally uncontested, but with odds for them to pick Will Levis skyrocketing and their penchant for making the wrong decision, this was no slam dunk. They got their guy in Bryce Young and suddenly, they're a real contender in the NFC South.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts were probably sitting with bated breath. They'd seen Young go as expected and then a surprise C.J. Stroud pick by the Houston Texans. With a trade coming to third overall, they were so close to losing Anthony Richardson. Fortunately, it was the Texans swooping back for Will Anderson Jr., so the Colts got their man.

Anthony Richardson went fourth overall in the NFL Draft

Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter could have gone anywhere on Day 1, but he ended up going to the team most suited to use him: The Philadelphia Eagles. Legal troubles helped him slide and he ended up becoming a part of last year's most dominant front seven. It's hard to envision a better scenario for him.

Justin Fields

Justin Fields needs help and protection. The Chicago Bears, after wheeling and dealing from first overall to 10th, have done just that. With their first-round pick, they grabbed Darnell Wright, one of the top tackles available.

Geno Smith

Geno Smith is perhaps this draft's biggest winner. With two chances to do so, the Seattle Seahawks opted not to draft his eventual successor in Will Levis. They also landed the first wide receiver off the board in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Is there a better wide receiver trio than Smith-Njigba, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba went in the first round of the NFL Draft

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson won big time. He became the highest-paid NFL player ever hours before and avoided any trade rumors on draft night, then watched his team select him Zay Flowers to pair with Odell Beckham Jr.

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins won, too. The Minnesota Vikings had a prime opportunity to select his eventual successor in Will Levis, but opted to go with Jordan Addison to give Cousins another weapon instead.

NFL Draft Losers after Day 1

Will Levis

Will Levis was potentially going to be the number one overall pick. Then he wasn't and he wasn't the second, third, fourth or any of those picks. All the quarterback needy teams selected other ones or waited for him to slide rather than trade up like was speculated. He ended up sliding completely out of the first round, which was a huge surprise. Levis will find a home in the NFL Draft, but he's lost millions and status on this slide.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions traded down from sixth overall to 12th and then decided to use the pick on Jahmyr Gibbs when all the wide receiver and tight end prospects were there, as well as a litany of top defensive prospects. It was a shocking selection that leaves them one of the NFL Draft's losers.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers watched the top wide receiver prospect in Jaxon Smith-Njigba fall all the way to one pick before them. Then, they selected the boom-or-bust Quentin Johnston. It's not a bad pick, but going from Smith-Njigba to Johnston is far from a win.

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys lost. They were linked to top running back Bijan Robinson, who got selected eighth overall. They had also been linked to Dalton Kincaid, a top tight end prospect, but the Buffalo Bills traded up to get him one pick before the Cowboys could even try.

