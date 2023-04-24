Cowboys’ 2023 NFL Draft odds: Does smart money go on Dallas picking Bijan Robinson? 

The Dallas Cowboys will be picking 26th in the upcoming NFL Draft. First-round picks are always valuable, but it's likely that many of the top prospects will be gone by the time they're selecting. The odds of them landing a top prospect at really any position are pretty slim.

However, there are good players and certain positions that tend to fall and will undoubtedly do so this time around. Even picking this late, the Cowboys will have their choice of good players.

Could Bijan Robinson be the pick?

Bijan Robinson, who is considered the best running back prospect in a long time, has been linked to the Cowboys, but they also need a tight end, lineman on both defense and offense, another wide receiver and a few other positions. Despite the obvious draw to Robinson, is he a safe bet to be the Cowboys' pick?

Are the Cowboys going to draft Bijan Robinson, Dalton Kincaid or someone else? Odds reveal where team is at

Bijan Robinson would be a nice pick for the Cowboys. He would replace Ezekiel Elliott for cheap and could be the future if they aren't able to extend Tony Pollard off of his franchise tag.

However, the oddsmakers don't think that a running back is going to be the first position America's team selects.

Per Jon Machota, these are the odds:

Tight end, +200

Defensive lineman, +230

Offensive lineman, +375

Running back, +550

Wide receiver, +550

Linebacker, +1400

Cornerback, +2200

Safety, +5000

The team is more likely to select a tight end than a running back. There are a couple of reasons for this. First, Robinson might not be available.

Modern thinking suggests that running backs are generally not worth a first-round pick. However, Robinson is so good that a team probably won't be able to resist.

Many mock drafts have him going near the top 10, so a fall to 26 is very unlikely. If he's off the board, then the next best running back prospect is even less likely to be a first-round pick for Dallas.

Second, the tight end class is more well-rounded. Unlike running backs, there is a bevy of potential first-round picks at the position.

Bijan Robinson might be a first-round prospect, but Dalton Kincaid, Michael Mayer and Darnell Washington could all go in Round 1. This makes a tight end like Dalton a much safer bet than Bijan Robinson.

