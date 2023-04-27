Lamar Jackson Ravens contract: How much will former NFL MVP earn in 2023 with massive contract extension

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have finally agreed to a deal. After months of back and forth, including a public trade request, the two sides came to an agreement on how to move forward. Jackson was rewarded handsomely for his patience and he gets to stay in Baltimore with a massive extension.

Jackson's new deal is for five years and $260 million. That slightly edges out Jalen Hurts' recent extension, which was for five years and $255 million. The former MVP is now the highest-paid NFL player in history thanks to Baltimore. Hurts' reign at the top didn't last long.

Ian Rapoport reported:

"It's a 5-year deal for $260M for Lamar Jackson, source said. The new highest paid QB."

After much speculation, the quarterback is no longer on the market. Heading into the NFL Draft, there was a big question mark surrounding his future and what teams might be in on him. With trades likely to come in a flurry tonight, Jackson's name very well could have been called.

Fortunately for him and the Ravens, the deal got done before any draft night drama and he'll be a Raven for the next half decade at least.

Why the Ravens needed Lamar Jackson and he needed them

The deal brings the two parties together once again and this is the best-case scenario. The Ravens need Jackson and he needs them. Their offense is uniquely catered to his skillset, so he fits in there better than he would anywhere else.

Lamar Jackson is under contract

Conversely, the Ravens desperately needed Jackson. Without him, they don't have an offense as he has been the main and only weapon for the last four seasons.

Now, there is no question over what the Ravens will do or who will sign Jackson, especially after a startling lack of interest on the open market.

