5 NFL trades to watch out for after Aaron Rodgers-Jets trade ft. Lamar Jackson

Following one of the biggest NFL trades of the offseason in the Jets-Packers Aaron Rodgers deal, several other dominos are likely to fall. There are quite a few players who are either available or who have publicly requested trades.

From Austin Ekeler to Lamar Jackson, these stars are disgruntled with their teams and would like to go to new ones. When that happens is anyone's guess, but here are five player trades to look out for after the Rodgers deal.

5 of the next possible NFL trades to look for

5) Austin Ekeler to the Kansas City Chiefs

Could Austin Ekeler be an NFL trade soon?

Trade requests are often ignored and there's no telling whether or not Austin Ekeler is totally serious. His $6.25 million salary is low for his ability and importance. If he sits out, the Los Angeles Chargers will be forced to deal him or extend him. If not, he's a steal at his current contract. The Kansas City Chiefs need weapons for Patrick Mahomes and Ekeler is one of the best pass-catching running backs in the league.

4) Devin White to the Philadelphia Eagles

Devin White requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which isn't all that surprising. The Bucs have no future after Tom Brady's retirement and it doesn't look as if they'll even be remotely good this season. White could be a vital piece for a contender, and the Philadelphia Eagles just lost both starting linebackers to free agency. If anyone can make this trade happen, it's Eagles GM Howie Roseman.

3) Dalvin Cook to the Miami Dolphins

Dalvin Cook could be traded at the NFL draft

Dalvin Cook is all but done as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, who may even cut him if they can't find a trade partner. However, the Miami Dolphins need a running back and don't have a first-round pick. A deal would be easy enough and it would make their offense less one-dimensional. If Cook goes anywhere, it's likely to Miami.

2) Lamar Jackson to the Atlanta Falcons

Even after the Odell Beckham Jr. signing, Lamar Jackson is less likely to return to Baltimore. The Ravens may be forced to trade him and Atlanta makes perfect sense. If a quarterback the Ravens like falls to eight, swapping Jackson for the pick (among other things) to allow Baltimore to get their quarterback and give the Falcons a former MVP would be a good NFL trade.

1) DeAndre Hopkins to the Buffalo Bills

Could DeAndre Hopkins get traded soon?

The Buffalo Bills pick late in the first round and they need a wide receiver badly. If, hypothetically, top wide receivers like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jordan Addison begin to go off the board, the Bills front office may need to pivot. DeAndre Hopkins is available through a trade, and that may make more sense than any wide receiver prospect at 27th overall.

