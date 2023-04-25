5 Draft Day trades that could shake up the NFL ft. DeAndre Hopkins to Bills

The NFL Draft is this thursday and trades figure to play a pivotal role. They already have, as a lot of compensation switched hands in the recent Aaron Rodgers trade and the Carolina Panthers already moved up from ninth overall to first.

Key players and key picks are likely up for grabs this year as teams look to revamp for the upcoming season. Several teams are rumored to be anxious to change their draft slot and others have several players available. Here are some big moves that could go down this weekend.

Five trades that could shock the NFL world at the 2023 Draft

5) Lamar Jackson to the Atlanta Falcons

In a hypothetical but potential scenario, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, C.J. Stroud or all three could begin to slide on Draft Night. If they get to the eighth pick, the Atlanta Falcons are going to want to take one of them in all likelihood, but the Baltimore Ravens may have a play.

Lamar Jackson really doesn't want to play in Baltimore anymore, so he could be traded to the Falcons for a package involving the eighth pick. This gives Atlanta its new franchise quarterback and allows the Ravens to get theirs.

4) Pick number three to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Arizona Cardinals hold an envious pick. Assuming the top two picks are both quarterbacks, that leaves the Cardinals not selecting a quarterback at three with the Indianapolis Colts waiting at four to get theirs. Any teams could try to grab this pick, but the Las Vegas Raiders might actually do this.

In this scenario, the Raiders could sit Anthony Richardson behind Jimmy Garoppolo for a year or two and develop him into the star he truly can be.

3) Dalvin Cook to the Miami Dolphins

Could Dalvin Cook be traded at the NFL Draft?

Dalvin Cook is probably done as a Minnesota Viking, but he is still one of the best running backs in the league. Assuming a Derrick Henry trade is less likely and more expensive, look for the Miami Dolphins to fork over a few picks to grab the Pro Bowl runnning back. They forfeited the 21st overall pick this season, which could've been used on Bijan Robinson.

2) DeAndre Hopkins to the Buffalo Bills

NFL trades: Could DeAndre Hopkins be moved?

If DeAndre Hopkins is going to be traded, it will happen at the NFL Draft. The Buffalo Bills could see the top wide receiver prospects being taken well before their pick and decide to pull the trigger for Hopkins.

It won't require their first-round pick, but they will probably be more willing to make a move since they really need someone reliable to pair with Stefon Diggs.

1) Pick number two to the Tennessee Titans

Could the Titans move up for C.J. Stroud?

All eyes are on the Houston Texans' number two pick. They've reportedly had a lot of offers for the pick and aren't sold on a 2023 quarterback, so they could easily trade down. The Titans have reportedly been one of the top NFL candidates to trade up, so they might jump at the chance to move up and land C.J. Stroud and replace Ryan Tannehill with him.

