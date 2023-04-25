Aaron Rodgers' opinion on Zach Wilson brings clears doubt on Jets' 2023 QB options

At long last, the Aaron Rodgers trade is complete. After over a month of deliberating, the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets came to terms on a deal and sent the future Hall of Fame quarterback to the Meadowlands.

This means, barring something completely unforeseen, that Zach Wilson will now be the backup. Rodgers knows it and it's probable that Wilson knows it, too.

He reached out to Rodgers and got a good report on the Jets' new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Fortunately, there seems to be a good relationship between the two already, even if Wilson was hesitant to concede to a veteran when he was asked during last season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Brian Costello, the Jets think Rodgers' presence can help the young quarterback via Heavy:

“[The Jets] think Aaron Rodgers will be good for Zach [Wilson], there’s a relationship there. They’ve developed a friendship where they text back and forth. I’ve heard there have been some recent discussions between the two of them.”

He also added:

“The Jets are hoping that him [Rodgers] being the big brother there will help Zach develop. The lie detector test on the Jets they’re praying that Zach Wilson doesn’t have to play this year. They’re hoping he can play all spring while Aaron sits and watches. He [Wilson] will play all summer, you know Aaron is not going to play in preseason games, so Zach will play all of those games. They [the coaching staff] will see if they can rebuild him.”

So far, it certainly seems like a huge mistake having selected Zach Wilson second overall in 2021. Aaron Rodgers might be able to help him, though.

Is Zach Wilson done in New York after Aaron Rodgers trade?

After the Aaron Rodgers trade, it's fair to speculate whether or not Zach Wilson has played his final down as a member of the New York Jets. However, it's not likely that they'd give up on their former second overall selection this soon.

Aaron Rodgers might help Zach Wilson

Wilson will not be the starter. That much has been clear for a long time. It can't hurt, though, to sit behind and learn from a legend like Rodgers. Maybe he's too far gone, but the Rodgers era will determine that.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes