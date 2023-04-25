Based on her two Instagram stories, Zach Wilson’s mother, Lisa Neeleman Wilson, approved the trade that sent Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

In one photo, she added three applause emojis to the graphic posted by ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter regarding the trade.

Zach Wilson's mother added three clapping emojis to Adam Schefter's announcement of Aaron Rodgers' trade to New York Jets.

She also posted a photo of his son with Rodgers during their teams’ joint Jets-Green Bay Packers practice in 2021.

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson during a 2021 joint Jets-Packers training camp practice

The Jets and the Packers finalized the trade more than a month after Rodgers had announced his intention to switch teams. Aside from the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player, the Jets will receive a 2023 first-round pick (15th overall) and a 2023 fifth-round selection (170th overall).

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers will receive the Jets’ 2023 first-rounder (13th overall), a 2023 second-rounder (42nd overall) and a sixth-round pick (207th overall). The Packers will also get a conditional second-round pick next year that could become a first if Rodgers plays at least 65 percent of the Jets’ snaps in 2023.

The trade comes two years after the New York Jets had selected Wilson second overall in the 2021 draft. Since then, the former BYU standout has tallied 4,022 yards, 15 passing touchdowns and 18 interceptions in two seasons. He will likely be second on the Jets quarterback depth chart after Mike White signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Competitive Zach Wilson has high respect for Aaron Rodgers

Wilson showered Aaron Rodgers with praise after their Week 6 game at Lambeau Field last season. The former BYU standout said:

“As long as I can remember playing football, I was a big fan. We didn’t have an NFL team in Utah, so I wouldn’t say I was a Packers fan, but I was just an Aaron Rodgers fan. I grew up watching him. He was the quarterback I tried to replicate and steal things from. I like the way he plays the game.”

Wilson said that at the end of the 2022 season, he would not back down from competing for the starting quarterback role. He said after the Jets had finished with a 7-10 record:

“I’m going to make that dude’s life hell in practice every day. I’m going to go out there and do my best to show the coaches that I deserve to be there. It’s not in a negative way; it’s a positive way. It’s making everybody else better.”

Back then, there were rumors that Rodgers was looking to part ways with the Packers. The Jets looked like his preferred destination after they acquired former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard and Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator.

Coach Robert Saleh benched Wilson twice last season. This time, he must give way to Aaron Rodgers and pick up more football wisdom from the one-time Super Bowl champion.

