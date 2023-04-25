Will the Packers pick a QB in NFL Draft? Exploring options for Green Bay after Aaron Rodgers trade

The Aaron Rodgers era with the Green Bay Packers is over and now the franchise has got to move on with a new quarterback. The new quarterback will presumably be Jordan Love, who now takes over after three years of apprenticeship behind the four-time NFL MVP.

However, finding a franchise quarterback is not easy. The Packers lucked out the last time their incumbent went to the New York Jets when Aaron Rodgers replaced Brett Favre. However, there is no guarantee that it will work out this time.

Jordan Love has shown flashes of brilliance but there is no reason to suggest if he will be a boom or a bust. With that in mind, and given that there are a few options on the board for a quarterback spot in the NFL draft, should the Green Bay Packers look at drafting a quarterback?

Analyzing Green Bay Packers' needs after Aaron Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets

This is how the trade panned out. Along with Aaron Rodgers, the Jets received the No. 15 pick and the No. 170 pick in this year's draft. The Packers, in return, got the No. 13 pick, the No. 42 pick, the No. 207 pick and a 2024 conditional second-round pick that would become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays at least 65 percent of the snaps during the 2023 season.

So, now that the Packers are picking up a little early in the first round, should they go for a quarterback? Looking at the needs of the team, that does not seem to be necessary right away in the first round because they have other needs to fill.

The Green Bay Packers must first address other areas of offense to give Jordan Love a chance to win a few games. The primary areas of concern are tight ends and wide receivers. With Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan having left the building, there is a concern that the tight end position is the first position that should be filled.

However, with Allen Lazard joining Rodgers with the Jets, they need another wide receiver as well. Many would suggest going with a tight end first before moving for a wide receiver given the current situation.

However, one might equally argue that the tight end class is deep this year and there will be value to be had in the second round as well.

With that in mind, the Green Bay Packers might first choose an NFL-ready wide receiver in the first round and then wait in the second round for a tight end. Now picking 13th overall, someone like Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to be available when their name is called up. In the second round, they can expect to pick up players like Dalton Kincaid or Luke Musgrave to fill the tight end position.

Once they address these needs, they could look at having another quarterback play as a backup to Jordan Love when the season starts. They now have an extra second-round pick that they can utilize because of the No. 42 pick they received from the Jets. One player who is expected to be available at this stage is Hendon Hooker.

Hooker is 25 years old and, therefore, is expected to fall through the draft. He is also a developmental quarterback who can sit behind someone and play. He will be a handy alternative to have for the Green Bay Packers should something happen to Jordan Love during the season. The Packers have shown an interest in him already by having a visit with him, even before the Aaron Rodgers trade was finalized.

NFL Talk @NFL_Talk_Sports The Green Bay Packers will host Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker on a top-30 visit before the 2023 draft. The Green Bay Packers will host Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker on a top-30 visit before the 2023 draft.

So, in short, the Packers must first address the offensive needs that will give Jordan Love the highest chance to succeed. That means investing in tight ends and wide receiver positions. Once that is done, they could use the extra second-round pick they now have to explore the quarterback option if a good fit is available.

