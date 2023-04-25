Is Will Levis a better QB prospect than Jordan Love? 3 reasons why Packers will be just fine with Aaron Rodgers’ backup

Jordan Love is poised to take over for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay after the Packers finally traded him to the New York Jets. This was their plan all along, but with rumors of Will Levis sliding on draft boards, will Green Bay look at the top prospect?

Love has been in the NFL for three seasons, which means his rookie deal is nearing an end. Might it be wise for them to consider starting afresh with a new rookie contract? Here are three reasons why they shouldn't

Why Jordan Love makes more sense than Will Levis

3) High bust chance

Might Will Levis be a bust?

Will Levis is not one of the top prospects. By most NFL analysts' count, he is the fourth-best prospect. The amount of teams that need a quarterback has driven his rise. However, there's a high chance he ends up being a bust. He doesn't have a strong college game tape and he doesn't have the elite athleticism of Anthony Richardson to mask that issue. The Packers should just pass on Levis.

2) System knowledge

Jordan Love knows the Packers' system

Jordan Love has spent the last three years learning Matt LaFleur's offensive system and generating chemistry with his teammates. Will Levis has not. It would take time and adustments from everyone to switch to Levis, so there's no reason the Packers should truly consider taking the prospect and ditching Rodgers' backup.

Teams do this often, but it's usually for a much stronger prospect than Levis. Abandoning the system and the plan for someone that several teams don't feel is worth their pick is probably not wise.

1) Age and experience

Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski And just to recount ... Jordan Love and Will Levis will be the same age from July of this year through half of November. And just to recount ... Jordan Love and Will Levis will be the same age from July of this year through half of November.

Jordan Love was drafted in 2020. He's spent the last three seasons in the NFL and he is about the same age as Will Levis, who is just now coming out of college. If Levis were an elite player it wouldn't matter as much, but he has some developing to do. That development time will be wasted when they can just roll with Love, who's had NFL experience and is a lot closer to his full potential than Levis is to his.

Levis might not even be available at 13 and would require a trade up, but given his age, the question marks and the status of incumbent Love, there's no reason the Kentucky product should be considered an option over Rodgers' former backup.

Age matters a lot more for quarterbacks since teams ideally want to have them for as long as possible. When quarterbacks get old, their jobs get a lot harder. If choosing between an NFL player and a college prospect of the same age and roughly the same talent, teams should go with the player and not the prospect.

Jordan Love vs Will Levis college stats: Which QB comes out on top?

Both quarterbacks were top prospects coming out of college, with Jordan Love coming from Utah State and Will Levis from Kentucky. At Utah State, Love was prolific. He threw for 8,600 yards and 60 touchdowns in three years. His average was about 2,900 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions per season.

Jordan Love at Utah State

Levis had two years as a main starter in his four collegiate seasons. During those seasons, he tossed a little over 5,200 yards and 43 touchdowns. He averaged 2,600 yards with 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions a season.

Will Levis at Kentucky

The stats are similar, but Love has an extra year of being a starter and slightly better numbers overall. Love was a better college quarterback when he was coming out.

