Aaron Rodgers Jets deal: 5 players who will win big in fantasy football ft. Garrett Wilson

Aaron Rodgers was finally dealt to the New York Jets. After more than a month of deliberating, the Green Bay Packers agreed to send their franchise icon to the Jets. This changes things for both teams ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

For fantasy purposes, several players are immediately impacted. A few players have seen their fantasy outlooks dramatically improve. Here are a few players that will seriously benefit from the Rodgers deal.

Five stars set to benefit from the Aaron Rodgers trade

5) Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones will benefit from the Aaron Rodgers deal

Aaron Jones will do well no matter who's under center, but the Packers will likely throw a lot less with an inexperienced Jordan Love than they would with future Hall of Famer Rodgers. That bodes well for both AJ Dillon and Jones, but Jones will see the bulk of touches. He is in line now to have an excellent fantasy season this year.

4) Tyler Conklin

Will Rodgers throw to Tyler Conklin often?

There aren't a lot of reliable tight ends in fantasy not named Travis Kelce. Finding a good one is often difficult and impossible to predict. For parts of the season last year, Tyler Conklin was a good option. This year, with a stable and much improved quarterback situation, he might be a viable option all year long.

3) Allen Lazard

Allen Lazard signed with the Jets before Rodgers was dealt, so there was a chance his fantasy production would have been dependent on Zach Wilson. That's not a recipe for success, so the addition of Rodgers and his status as Jets WR2 make him a really strong option this season for fantasy football.

2) Jordan Love

Can Jordan Love be a viable starter?

Going from a backup quarterback to being the starter means Jordan Love will actually be draftable. Is he going to be a top 10 starter at the position? Probably not, but he can at least be counted on. For streaming options, he might have a few really good matchups that fantasy managers can grab him for.

1) Garrett Wilson

No player stands to benefit more from the Aaron Rodgers trade than Garrett Wilson. He put up good numbers with either Zach Wilson or Mike White (and occasionally Joe Flacco) in 2022, so he can easily be a top 10 wide receiver or better with Rodgers.

