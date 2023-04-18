Create

Bryce Young addresses size concerns for first time ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 18, 2023 15:54 GMT
Alabama v Florida
Bryce Young addressed the size concerns

Bryce Young will more than likely be one of the top two selections in the NFL Draft, but it has been a long process to get there. For the Alabama product, most of the concern surrounding him is less about his playing ability and more about his size.

The quarterback prospect measured 5'10" at the NFL Combine, also weighing 204 pounds. He's one of the smaller prospects in the class, especially for a quarterback. With all the chatter about it, the potential number one overall pick addressed it finally.

Young said:

"People think with this draft process I must be sick of the talk about my size, but I've dealt with it my whole life. For me, I'm not someone who wants to go out and combat everything people say about me or refute. It's the beauty of sports, we all have our favorites, root for certain people and have our opinions. I'm good with that."

He's not worried about what anyone says about his size. He knows what he can do and he isn't going to spend time trying to dispute anyone's opinions on him. He'll let his play do the talking.

There have been small NFL quarterbacks before, so it's not impossible for Young to become one of the league's premier players.

Will Bryce Young be the first overall pick?

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, Bryce Young canceled all of his pre-draft visits. He visited with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans- the top two teams in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bryce Young canceled his pre-draft visits
Bryce Young canceled his pre-draft visits

This typically indicates that he knows he's going early enough in the draft to do so. The Texans are reportedly not sold on a quarterback prospect this year, so the cancelations indicate he has heard something from Carolina.

The Panthers have reportedly been going back and forth on him and CJ Stroud out of Ohio State. With the recent S2 test results being significantly more favorable for Young than Stroud, the pendulum swung back and might be there to stay.

The Panthers traded up from number nine overall to potentially land Bryce Young as their future quarterback.

