When will Madden 24 release on PS4 & PS5? Everything we know so far about NFL’s official game

Madden 24 is coming very soon. With training camps ramping up for teams across the country, the offseason is beginning to come to an end. That means the next season is right around the corner and thus, the new game. It will be available on the following consoles:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series S/X

Steam

For PlayStation users, it's important to know when the game will release. It is slated for an August 18 release date as of now. Madden 24 will arrive right in the middle of the NFL preseason, in perfect timing for the regular season not long after.

Madden 24 price

Previously, entries in the Madden franchise have cost gamers $60. However, a new trend is emerging where new games are being upped to $70. This is especially true of games on the current-gen consoles, i.e. PlayStation 5s.

The game is harder to make and requires a lot more on the current generation, thus the cost increase. It's unclear if this cost will remain the same across platforms, but it is very likely.

Madden 24 new features

For once, Madden is not just about rehashing the graphics and updating the rosters. For years, EA has come under fire for simply polishing and updating the same game for a new price.

Madden 24 cover athlete Josh Allen

However, it appears as if this version will have several new features to more justify the new release and the price point.

AI Enhancements



Skill-Based Passing 2.0



Hit Everything 2.0



New iteration of FieldSENSE



More about it here:

According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the game will have better AI. This way, when playing a CPU or not controlling all members of a team, the game will play smarter and more realistically.

It will also have FieldSENSE. According to NFL.com, Mike Mahar, Senior Producer, said:

"We've added more ways to play with mini-games and Superstar, more realism through FieldSENSE, deeper immersion with dozens of foundational football improvements and the introduction of SAPIEN Technology – all of which bring the game closer to what fans see from the NFL."

It will also include an update to skill-based passing to reward players for getting better and make life a little easier on novices. Hit Everything, which was introduced last year, will also be getting updated.

