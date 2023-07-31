How old can you be to play college football? A sneak peak into the NCAA rule book ahead of 2023 season

How old can you be to play college football? When I first pondered this, I thought about it from a young person's point of view--enrolling in college early.

How early is too early? Is there an age restriction to protect young people from themselves? After all, college football is one of the most physical sports in the world.

Then, I thought about it from the perspective of a graduate assistant or perhaps a military vet enrolling in college at a later age. Are there any age limitations for someone interested in playing college football?

I decided to sneak a peak into the NCAA rule book ahead of the 2023 season and find out exactly how old can you be to play college football.

How old can you be to play college football?

Officially from the NCAA rulebook itself:

There are no age requirements relating to who can play college football. All student-athletes have five years to complete four seasons of college football. The five-year clock begins the moment a student enrolls and begins coursework.

Given these requirements, most collegiate athletes complete their college football careers by 24. There are examples where individuals fall out of this range.

Can the NCAA extend eligibility due to religious reasons?

Several colleges require students to participate in mission trips. BYU is one of the most famous universities, where this is a requirement.

Since some individuals are required to participate in mission trips to graduate, the NCAA decided to extend eligibility under these parameters.

Can the NCAA extend eligibility due to military service?

For students called to serve in the military, the NCAA granted a one-year extension for their five-year eligibility. While the athlete is serving, their eligibility clock stops.

The NCAA will not grant any exemption while serving and playing athletics congruently.

Who is the youngest player in college football history?

College football and NFL fans may remember the name--Amobi Okoye. Okoye had an interesting road to college football. Okoye was born in Nigeria. At 12 years old, Okoye tested into high school in the United States.

While 15 years old, Amobi Okoye committed to Louisville over Harvard, because he wanted to focus on developing his football skills at the collegiate level. At 16 years old, Amobi Okoye became the youngest player ever to play in a college football game.

Who is the oldest player in college football history?

For several odd reasons, some individuals have played college football at an advanced age. None more noteworthy than Tom Thompson of Austin College in Sherman, Texas.

Thompson was the placekicker for Austin College and kicked an extra point in a game against Trinity College at the age of 61.