When will BYU join the Big 12? Amid the ongoing SEC and Big 12 expansions, taking a closer look at BYU's future plans

Brigham Young University will become a member of the Big 12 conference on Saturay. The university announced in September 2021 that it had accepted the invitation to join the league, marking the end of its time with the West Coast Conference.

The university will be joining the conference alongside Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. While BYU is joining the Big 12 from the WCC, aside from its football, the other three universities are making their transition from the American Atlantic Conference.

The earlier reports during the expansion process suggested that the university would join the Big 12 solely for football while other sports stay with the WCC. However, the university confirmed during its announcement that it will become a full member of the conference.

With the exception of equestrian, rowing and wrestling, the Cougars program will take part in all sports sponsored by the Big 12. The conference sponsors every sport in which BYU participates, except for men's volleyball, which will remain in its current conference.

The Big 12 has agreed to respect and honor the university's policy regarding Sunday play. This means that the Cougars will have the flexibility to schedule games and events in a way that accommodates their observance of Sundays, similar to how they operated within the WCC.

BYU’s future in the Big 12

Joining the Big 12 gives BYU the opportunity to have almost all of its sports in one conference. Only its men's volleyball will remain in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. Its football team, which has been independent for several seasons, aligns with the Big 12.

As part of their efforts to join a top-tier conference, the Cougars have been focusing on enhancing their facilities, expanding their support staff, recruiting at a higher level and bolstering their ticketing systems. This is in a bid to align more closely with the standards of the Power Five conferences.

The new alignment is also financially huge for the university. While new members of the Big 12 will not immediately receive a full distribution during their initial years in the league, even a portion of the distribution can make a noticeable difference for the athletic program.

The university is leaving no stone unturned as it makes its way into life in a Power Five conference. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has also commended the program's commitment throughout the year, noting they've made substantial progress in key areas.

