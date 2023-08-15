Johnny Manziel, famously known as "Johnny Football," won the 2012 Heisman Trophy as a freshman, securing the trophy when he was barely 20 years of age.

The young football star had goals, as he said in his trophy acceptance speech, to be the best player in the entire world.

USA TODAY reported that Manziel was referred to as "a human video game" by his prime rival, Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o, in the run for the Heisman.

In his two college seasons before being drafted in 2014, Manziel threw for 7,820 yards and 63 touchdowns with 2,169 yards and 30 touchdowns rushing.

Collegiate career of Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel's college football journey was comprised of two robust seasons as the Texas A&M Aggies' starting quarterback.

The redshirt freshman thrived under first-year coach Kevin Sumlin, leading A&M to an 11-2 mark and a No. 5 ranking, the school's best since 1956, after blasting the Oklahoma Sooners 41-13 in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Manziel won the QB competition, filling the void after Ryan Tannehill left for the NFL. Although he suffered a knee injury in the final regular season game against the Missouri Tigers, he finished with a knee brace.

Manziel was the first freshman and only the fifth player in NCAA history to pass for 3,000 and rush for 1,000 yards in a season. He also grabbed the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year and College Football Performance National Freshman of the Year Award.

In Johnny Manziel's sophomore season, A&M began the season ranked sixth in the coaches poll but finished 9-4 and with a No. 18 ranking.

Despite setting a school record with 464 passing yards and five touchdowns against top-ranked Alabama, Manziel wasn't able to pull off a stunning upset for a second season, as the Crimson Tide won 49-42. In a 51-41 victory against Mississippi State, Manziel maintained his high standard with five touchdowns along with 446 passing yards.

Manziel had a glorious time in college, but could not live up to the expectations after being drafted by Cleveland Browns. Manziel became an example of an achiever with his meteoric rise, but also a lesson of how not to handle success due to his downfall with his on and off-field choices.

