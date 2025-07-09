How to throw a lob pass in College Football 26? Step-by-Step guide

After the booming success of College Football 25, the release of College Football 26 has been highly anticipated. While the game is not released to everyone until Thursday, players who purchased the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle gained early access on Monday.

Regardless of the game mode players choose to play first, one of the most important tools at their disposal is the lob pass. However, even though the game has retained its passing systems from CFB 25, it is easy to forget how certain mechanics work.

Some players have had trouble learning how to get a lob pass to register, even if they are veterans of the game. So, here is everything you need to know about lob passes in College Football 26.

How to throw a lob pass in College Football 26

Throwing a lob pass is quite simple, and once you understand the mechanics, you should not have much trouble. To throw one, all you need to do is lightly tap the button above the receiver you want to pass to. If you put too much pressure on the button or press the shoulder button, you will throw a different pass.

Some players have reported issues with getting lob passes to register. If that is the case, you can try changing your controls to the classic passing style. It is easier for the game to register different pass types in this style, although it is less versatile than the new style.

What are the key mechanics for throwing a lob pass?

To properly utilize a lob pass in College Football 26, it is best to use a quarterback who has high deep accuracy. That is because lob passes are typically going to go downfield. As a result, it will not be practical to use a lob pass when trying to get the ball to a close receiver. Additionally, lob passes are easier to complete to receivers who are open.

Can one use the lob pass in different situations?

Yes, it is possible to use the lob pass in many different situations in College Football 26. However, there are two that stand out. Most players will use a lob pass when they are on a streak or post route where the receiver beats their defender.

Lob passes are easier to catch because of their high arc, and as a result, if a receiver has a gap on their defender, they should have an easier time receiving the ball. However, they can be dangerous when the receiver is contested because of how the ball floats toward the receiver.

