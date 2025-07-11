How to use Playmaker in College Football 26? A Guide for Xbox & PS5 Users

College Football 26 is finally here. After a year of anticipation following to return of the beloved franchise with College Football 25, players are able to enjoy the second iteration of the rebooted franchise. The game officially released to the general public on Thursday, but players who purchased the deluxe edition or MVP bundle gained three days of early access, starting on Monday.

Ad

When players launch the game for the first time, they will get access to many game modes and mechanics. This could be a little overwhelming, so it is important to take the time to learn how these mechanics work before jumping in. One of the most useful mechanics available to players is the Playmaker mechanic. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Playmaker in College Football 26?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Playmaker mechanic is a useful one because it allows the player to make adjustments to their receivers' routes on the fly. During the play, this feature allows you to signal to your nearest receiver to break off their route in a direction of your choosing.

Ad

Trending

How to use Playmaker in College Football 26?

Implementing the Playmaker feature in College Football 26 is not difficult. However, it is a little different from how you used it in College Football 25. In the previous version of the game, all you needed to do was flick your stick in the direction you wanted your receiver to go while holding the left trigger.

While this was simple, it opened up the possibility of accidentally sending receivers in random directions when you did not want them to leave their original routes. This could happen if you bumped the right stick by accident while playing. College Football 26 has made adjustments to lower the risk of this happening.

Ad

How to use Playmaker on Xbox and PlayStation 5: Button controls

To use the Playmaker feature in CFB 26, you must first call a passing play on offense and snap the ball. Then, while the play is developing, find your nearest wide receiver. They will be running their route, but if you want them to switch up where they are going, figure out where you want them to go.

Once you know where you want them to go, hold L2 on PlayStation or LT on Xbox and then move your right stick in the direction you want them to go. They will start running in that direction, breaking off from their original route.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More