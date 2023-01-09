How to watch the 2023 CFP National Championship Georgia vs TCU game: Start time, ticket prices, TV channels, radio station and more

The Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) will face the TCU Horned Frogs (13-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, 9 January, at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

In a stunning one-point victory at the Peach Bowl, Georgia defeated Ohio State by the slimmest of margins. The Buckeyes' last-second field goal attempt went wide left and the game came to an end.

In the Fiesta Bowl, TCU started out strongly against Michigan but had to hold off a valiant comeback attempt by the Wolverines. They defeated the Big Ten champions in a 51-45 shootout.

The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will now meet for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

Georgia vs. TCU: Match and broadcast information for the college football national championship game

Georgia vs. TCU

The Bulldogs (14-0) will play against the Horned Frogs (13-1) on 9 January in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. The game will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The game will be broadcast live on the ESPN Network. You can also live stream it on the ESPN app, ESPN+, and Fubo TV. Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) will call the game, which will kick off at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

There will be many ways to watch the event on ESPN, including sideline alternatives with Pat McAfee, All-22 versions, and more.

The game can be listened to on 106.1 FM and 960 AM in Athens, 750 AM and 95.5 FM in Atlanta, 580 AM and 95.1 FM in Augusta, 1400 AM and 104.3 FM in Savannah.

Georgia vs TCU: Ticket prices

Georgia vs. TCU

On TickPick, Ticketmaster, and SeatGeek, the single game ticket with the lowest price is $772, $833, and $836 respectively. All of those tickets, which also include estimated fees, are for seats at the SoFi Stadium's 500 level (top deck).

Fans seeking tickets at the 100 level (lower bowl) may have to pay more than $2,000. TickPick has the lowest 100-level ticket for $2,358 among the three aforementioned ticket sources. This seat is located in the 17th row, directly behind one of the end zones.

Meanwhile, the most expensive seats are a set of 100-level seats posted on SeatGeek for a whopping $34,526. They are in the 11th row of the club section, behind one of the sidelines.

You might also like - What is Daniel Jones' contract with the New York Giants?

Georgia vs TCU: Players to watch

Georgia vs. TCU

Max Duggan, the quarterback who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting, leads TCU's offense in the national championship. Quentin Johnston will be his primary target and is also a top wide receiver prospect in the 2023 NFL draft. Johnston will attempt to raise his draft stock with yet another stellar showing.

Stetson Bennett, a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, is the quarterback for Georgia's offense. Given his age (25), Bennett is one of the most seasoned quarterbacks in the nation, and his experience includes winning the national championship.

Brock Bowers, who has undoubtedly been the finest tight end in the nation for the past two years, is Bennett's top target. The Bulldogs' power rushing attack is led by a trio of players (all 500-yard rushers) who can dominate any opposition.

The Bulldogs come into the game as 12.5-point favorites in the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under for total points scored is 62.5. Expect a high-scoring affair in which the Horned Frogs will look to once again prove their doubters wrong.

Poll : 0 votes