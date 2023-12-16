How to watch Miami (OH) vs Appalachian State today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream for Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl 2023

The 2023 Cure Bowl is set and will feature two good teams duking it out: Miami (OH) vs Appalachian State. For both the RedHawks and the Mountaineers, winning the Bowl is going to bag some major bragging rights--as neither team are going to the CFP anytime soon.

At 11-2, it was more or less a successful regular season campaign for Miami (OH) heading into this game. They're on the heels of a five-game winning streak and have all the confidence in the world, which is something Appalachian State will have to contend with come gameday.

As for the Mountaineers, they had an okay-ish season. Their 8-5 record doesn't jump out of the page, but they were a relatively good 6-3 in in-conference play.

Of course, that really doesn't matter now--this is the Cure Bowl, after all. Everything will have to be decided on the field, and both teams' regular season campaigns basically mean nothing at this point.

That said, who's coming out on top come game day?

What channel is Miami (OH) vs Appalachian State on today?

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: The Cure Bowl featuring Miami (OH) vs Appalachian State will be live streamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best out there for streaming college football today.

What time is Miami (OH) vs Appalachian State on today?

Miami (OH) vs Appalachian State will kick off at 3:30 pm ET.

Who will be the starting QB for Miami (OH) against the Appalachian State Mountaineers?

Aveon Smith recently announced his decision to enter the transfer portal after spending the last four seasons with the RedHawks. Brett Gabbert also saw a good chunk of the action all year, but he's now done for the season after suffering a major leg injury.

That said, Miami OH's QB corps is going to be at a major disadvantage heading into Orange County, FL. Sophomores Henry Hesson and Maddox Kopp will take care of the slack, but the former will be the starter as per head coach Chuck Martin (via Selma Sun). Kopp has had the relatively better numbers (123 pass yards on 15-of-28) but neither player has seen major action all year.

Not to mention, they'll be seeing action in a Bowl game--where things can get quite heated. It will be a massive test of their wits and skills.

Who will be the starting QB for Appalachian State against the Miami (OH) RedHawks?

Joey Aguilar will be far and away the best QB to see action in this year's Cure Bowl. Certainly, that is a massive understatement.

After starting the season as a backup, Aguilar eventually earned the starting job after a blistering performance in September 2. He then went to tally a school-record 3,546 pass yards with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and also rushed for 235 yards and two scores this season.

The only players to throw more TD passes than him were LSU's Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and Heisman finalist Bo Nix of Oregon.

