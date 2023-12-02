How to watch Texas vs Oklahoma State in Big 12 Championship Game - Time, Channel, TV schedule and live Stream for December 2

Texas vs Oklahoma State is this year's matchup for the coveted Big 12 conference title. But more than that, the winner of this potentially contentious matchup will likely solidify their spot in the College Football Playoff.

So there will be far more at stake here than just in-conference bragging rights. And both the Longhorns and the Cowboys know that too well.

One might be surprised that Oklahoma State is fighting for the conference crown rather than the Sooners. Despite Oklahoma's slightly better record, Oklahoma State managed to slip in and secure second place in the league by defeating BYU. They won seven of their last eight games, and their impressive regular-season finish earned them that berth.

That said, who comes out on top in this Texas vs Oklahoma State clash for the Big 12 title? Here are the broadcast details to catch the game live and see it unfold.

What channel is Texas vs Oklahoma State Today?

The Texas vs Oklahoma State Big 12 championship game is going to be broadcast on ABC.

Texas vs Oklahoma State Live Stream Details

Sling TV and Fubo TV are the best live-streaming options for the upcoming Big 12 title game. But be sure to get Sling TV's Orange Plan so you can get ESPN3, which broadcasts ABC college football games.

What time is the Texas vs Oklahoma State Game?

The Texas vs Oklahoma State Big 12 title game is set for a noon ET kickoff.

Who will be the starting QB for Texas against the

Oklahoma State Cowboys?

Quinn Ewers started the last three games for the Longhorns and has put up solid numbers, even if they are still lower than his pre-injury numbers. Still, it appears like Ewers hasn't lost a beat. Head coach Steve Sarkisian is aware of this, therefore Ewers is likely to start the Big 12 championship game this season.

Who will be the starting QB for Oklahoma State against the Texas Longhorns?

Alan Bowman has had a really good year for the Cowboys all season long. And there's almost no reason for him to not start against Texas, especially with the Big 12 title on the line. His stats for the year are as follows: 2,808 pass yards on 248-414 attempts, with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.