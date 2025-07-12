How to Win Recruiting Battles in EA Sports College Football 26? Key Features & Tactics Explained

College Football 26 is finally available to all fans. While fans who purchased the deluxe edition or MVP bundles got three days of early access starting on Monday, everyone else to get access until the game's full release on Thursday. Fortunately, it is now available to anyone who has a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S and is willing to purchase it.

In college football, one of the most important aspects of running a program is doing well at recruiting. The same is true in College Football 26. Here are some tips for winning recruiting battles when you launch your next dynasty mode save file in CFB 26.

How to win recruiting battles in EA Sports College Football 26?

One of the key decisions you make when you start a new dynasty mode save will impact your ability to win recruiting battles. When you start, you will be prompted to choose one of three backstories: Motivator, Recruiter or Tactician. Each of these backstories has its advantages. However, if you want to focus on recruiting and building a powerhouse that way, you should choose the recruiter option.

However, it is important to note that picking this option will not make up for all the detriments of picking a lower-tier team. If you pick a lower-tier team, you will still struggle to bring in top recruits, especially in your first few years with the program.

Another key aspect of recruiting is your pipeline choice. This will impact which part of the country you primarily recruit from. Players from the pipeline you choose will have a much higher chance of signing with your school. Different pipelines work better for different schools, so the one you should choose will vary based on your school choice.

Best tactics to win close recruiting battles

Being able to influence recruits is important if you want to be able to win recruiting battles in College Football 26. Prospects narrow down their choices throughout the season and it is your job to convince them to join your program.

Influencing is the first aspect of recruiting and as you do it, you will start to see green check marks and red Xs based on your success. You can look at player motivations to get an idea of how to sway different players to join your team.

When you have done a good job of swaying a prospect, but things are still close with another program, one of your best tools is the scholarship. Oftentimes, offering a bigger scholarship will help push prospects over the line to join your program in College Football 26.

