What are the best recruiting pipelines in College Football 26? Complete guide to finding top recruits

College Football 26 was officially released to the general public on Thursday, giving everyone access to the game if they are willing to purchase it. One of the most popular game modes is dynasty mode. In this mode, players control one franchise and build it over many years. They are responsible for choosing the coaching staff, bringing in top recruits and winning on the field.

Recruiting is one of the most important aspects of college football, and that remains true in College Football 26. Here is a look at how recruiting pipelines work in the game and what your best options are.

What is a pipeline in College Football 26?

A recruiting pipeline refers to a region or area where coaches have a greater influence while recruiting players. Different coaches will have different states or regions where they have greater influence. There are many pipelines in the game but finding the right one will give you an edge. Top pipelines will give you a greater chance of bringing in five-star recruits.

How do pipelines work?

Pipelines are a recruiting mechanic used in dynasty mode in College Football 26. Like in the previous version of the game, players select the program they want to control and they have a coach to start. They will then be able to choose the pipeline they want to focus on. You will have a greater influence on recruiting players from the pipeline you select.

How to choose a pipeline

The best way to choose a pipeline is to take a second to examine your program when you start a new dynasty mode. Consider what your plans are for your program. Are you planning to commit to one program for your entire career? If that is the case, it is often best to stick with a pipeline in that same region.

However, if you want to move between different teams, it is better to choose one of the top pipelines. That means you should be able to bring in top recruits regardless of the program you are controlling at that time.

Top recruiting pipelines in College Football 26

There is not a single pipeline that is universally better than all others. Even smaller pipelines have their advantages for some programs. However, in general, the top pipelines are not surprising. A few of the top options are as follows:

California (Northern and Southern)

Texas (North, East and Southwest)

Florida (North, Central and South)

Georgia (Metro Atlanta and South)

