Penn State and James Franklin will face problems following defensiv͏e ͏end Amin Vanover's exit. ͏Amin had been a ͏crucial part of th͏e Nittan͏y Lion͏s'͏ def͏ens͏e, lo͏gging 3.5 sack͏s, nine ͏solo tackles and a force͏d ͏fu͏mble in the͏ 2024͏ season. Ho͏w͏ev͏er, hi͏s colleg͏e car͏eer has come͏ to͏ a͏n͏ abrupt e͏nd after his request for a sixth year of ͏eligibility was denied, as confirmed b͏y a program ͏o͏fficial on Tuesday.

With his waiver rejected, Vanover has shifted his focus toward the NFL. Penn State had been hopeful for his return, especially with the departure of top defensive players. He played the third-most edge snaps last season and was set to take on a starting role in 2025.

The immediate solution seems to be Smith Vilbert, who had his medical waiver approved for a seventh season. Penn State also added Texas A&M transfer Enai White and has high hopes for redshirt freshman Max Granville. But losing Vanover creates uncertainty on the edge, especially with Abdul Carter heading to the NFL.

Defensively, Penn State now faces a tough challenge. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will have to work with a young and relatively untested group. The team also lost key secondary players, including safeties Kevin Winston Jr. and Jaylen Reed. Also, cornerback Jalen Kimber will be heading for the NFL draft.

Meanwhile, Penn State's draft class includes top-tier talent. Abdul Carter is projected as a potential No. 1 pick, drawing comparisons to Micah Parsons. Tight end Tyler Warren is also expected to be a first-rounder, with teams like the Colts and Jets eyeing him.

James Franklin on Penn State’s staff changes and roster additions

Penn State coach James Franklin shared his thoughts on staff changes and new additions to the team in a news conference on Tuesday. Losing key staff members, including Juwan Sider after seven years and Khalil Ahmad to Temple, has added to his workload.

“First of all, I felt like we got better this year," he said (Timestamp: 24:01). "Obviously, when the season ends the way it did, you know, that probably that probably taints.

"I think, overall, we got better this year. I think that's the first thing that we have to evaluate. Then, I think when you talk about kind of moving forward, we were able to bring in a couple guys that graduated early from high school, which is helpful. And those guys have been impressive so far at a position where freshman can play"

On the roster si͏d͏e, James Franklin͏ believes the tea͏m improved despite a tough en͏ding. He i͏s͏ ͏focused ͏on Penn St͏a͏te'͏s improvement, ͏st͏rategic t͏ran͏sfer porta͏l use and prioritizing team culture over talent alone.

