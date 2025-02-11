"I can get hurt walking down the stairs": When Jalen Hurts issued a blunt response over QB injury worries

Jalen Hurts has never been one to dwell on injury concerns. After Oklahoma’s 2019 win over South Dakota, he went straight to the weight room instead of celebrating.

When asked about the risk of injuries from his aggressive playing style, Hurts dismissed the concern:

"I can get hurt walking down the stairs right now, so can't really worrying about injuries," he said [Timestamp - 2:40].

He added that he had never suffered serious football-related injuries and hoped to keep it that way. Hurts’ mindset remains the same, but his approach to contact has shifted.

Early in his career, Hurts resisted sliding, absorbing unnecessary hits. That proved costly in 2021 when a high ankle sprain against the Giants sidelined him. The next season, in Week 1 vs. the Lions, he slid to protect himself — only to take a headshot from safety Tracy Walker, who was ejected for the late hit.

The moment highlighted both the NFL’s commitment to quarterback safety and the game’s unavoidable risks. Former Eagles team physician Dr. Brian Polsky explained to NJ.com:

“Even a mild sprain, unless numbed up, is going to hurt. His range of motion probably won’t be 100%, and it will affect his mobility and speed.”

Hurts may not worry about injuries, but his career reflects the ongoing challenge of staying on the field while playing his brand of football.

"I've stayed true to myself" - Jalen Hurts reflects on path to Super Bowl glory

Jalen Hurts (1) poses with the Vince Lombardi trophy at the Super Bowl LIX Winning Head Coach and Most Valuable Player - Source: Imagn

Jalen Hurts' path to Super Bowl glory was defined by an unshakable belief in his abilities. His championship dream began in January 2017 when he led Alabama to the College Football Playoff national title game, only to fall short against Clemson.

A year later, he returned to the championship but was benched at halftime. Instead of dwelling on setbacks, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma, excelled and prepared for the NFL.

By his third pro season, Hurts had guided the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But Hurts wasn’t finished, as he stayed the course, refined his game and eventually led his team to victory.

Reflecting on his journey, Hurts acknowledged the highs and lows. His steady demeanor and quiet confidence set him apart. After the Super Bowl win on Sunday, Hurts said:

“I’ve always stayed true to myself and have this vision of being the best that I can be, and that evolved, over time, into this desire to win,” Hurts said [H/t CNN].

“You don’t do great things without having good guys around you. The effort, sticking to the script, and always trusting the process is what got us here.”

One defining moment came when he launched a deep pass to DaVonta Smith, sealing the win. Patrick Mahomes, who respects Hurts’ playmaking ability, predicted he would return to the Super Bowl.

